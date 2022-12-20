Mobiquity to Launch New SaaS Suite of Products Focused on Publisher Compliance and Monetization

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. ( MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technologies, is excited to announce its new and innovative focus into the AdTech Publisher ecosystem with the upcoming launch of the Mobiquity Suite for Publishers.

With the increase in quantity and enforcement of Privacy Laws (GDPR, CCPA, Etc.) and the removal of advertising targeting identifiers by Apple and Google (IDFA, IP, Cookies); Publishers are facing both a loss of revenue, due to lack of high CPM targeted advertising and, increasing costs due to privacy compliance.

Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, said “We believe there is a major paradigm shift occurring and the market is ripe for it. The intelligence and the data residence must shift from demand-side solutions to publishers and publisher aggregators directly. Publishers must become owners of their first party data and manage the audiences in-house. Irrespective of whether a publisher chooses to work with us or not, it is prudent for them to find a solution that enables advertisers to do direct buys from them.”

Mobiquity Technologies introduces its latest SaaS solution to solve this new Publisher need -- The Mobiquity Suite for Publisher.

The Mobiquity Suite for Publisher provides the following:

  • An advanced Consent Management platform so Publishers can be assured that they are meeting all Privacy requirements with their data collections
  • A complete Audience Builder service to build detailed Targeted audiences from a Publishers 1st party data
  • A user-friendly Direct Purchase interface to increase revenue from direct advertiser sales
  • An Inventory Enhancer to maintain current revenue of high CPM targeting by enhancing Publisher supply with compliant audience metatags.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations:

Columbia Marketing Group
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 646-736-1900

ti?nf=ODcxMzY4NCM1MzExMjEzIzIwMTk1Nzg=
Mobiquity-Technologies-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.