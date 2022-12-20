Fidium Fiber’s best-in-class, multi-gig-speed internet is now available in Conway, with home internet service now available to order for more than 4%2C800+eligible+residents. An additional 4,200 households in Conway can pre-order Fidium, and be first in line when service is ready in the North Conway area, bringing multi-gig broadband to more than 9,000 homes by year’s end.

“We are excited to continue to expand the reach of Fidium, and to bring its best-in-class service to Conway,” said Erik Garr, president of consumer and small business for Fidium. “Through Fidium’s residential service, combined with [email protected] for businesses that will soon be available, we will provide greater quality of life and economic growth opportunities for the local community. Fidium and [email protected] will provide super-fast speeds and reliable service that can help meet the needs of all individuals and businesses alike.”

A highly reliable, symmetrical (same upload and download speeds) fiber service, Fidium is changing the way residents work, play and learn at home. Fidium will soon bring this same level of service to small and locally owned businesses in the area through Fidium%40Work. Delivering the same multi-gig, symmetrical, fiber internet, [email protected] offers consistent, predictable pricing year-after-year, without contracts, data caps or hidden fees. [email protected] brings businesses exactly what they need, including reliable, super-fast internet.

Fidium+Fiber delivers multi-gig, fiber internet without contracts, data caps or hassles. All Fidium plans offer symmetrical speeds from 50 Mbps to 2 Gigs, with no contract and no data caps and come with WiFi 6, which creates a mesh network that optimizes your home network daily, delivering the best home internet experience. Customers can also get phone service through VoIP plans and streaming+TV+service.

To learn more, visit FidiumFiber.com. Follow Fidium at Facebook.com%2FFidiumFiber, Twitter.com%2FFidiumFiber, Instagram.com%2FFidiumFiber and YouTube.com%2FFidiumFiber. Discounts are available to qualified customers through the Affordable+Connectivity+Plan+and+Lifeline.

About Fidium Fiber

%3Cb%3EFidium+Fiber%3C%2Fb%3Eis a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand from %3Cb%3EConsolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E.%3C%2Fb%3E (NASDAQ: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more at FidiumFiber.com.

