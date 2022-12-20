— The Distributor Has Been Named a Forbes Top-100 Private Company, a Best Place to Work, and a Major National Integrator’s Partner of the Year —

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a major provider of SMB, mid-market, and consumer technologies to the North American channel, announced it has earned three prestigious accolades this fall: one in its local community, one in the IT solution provider supply channel that it serves, and one on the national level. D&H recently learned it has ranked among the top 100 organizations on the 2022 Forbes List of America’s Largest Private Companies for the second consecutive year, announced in December. In the IT channel, the distributor won a 2022 Insight Synergy Award for Distributor of the Year from Insight Enterprises ( NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator. And in its regional business community, D&H was named one of the Best Places to Work in central Pennsylvania by the Central Penn Business Journal for the third year running.

Forbes’ List of America’s Largest Private Companies: D&H makes its 14th appearance since the company debuted on the list in 2009, and its second year in the top 100. This position is higher than household name brands like Twitter, Hard Rock International, Neiman Marcus, Hallmark Cards, and Bose audio. As a top-100 private corporation, D&H is in the company of nationally known brands like Fidelity Investments, Publix supermarkets, Bloomberg, and SC Johnson. With well over $5 billion in revenue, D&H is also the fifth-highest organization on this prestigious list from its home state of Pennsylvania, behind only WaWa, Sheetz, Giant Eagle, and 84 Lumber. And the distributor is one of only six companies in the top 100 with fewer than 1,800 employees.

The Distributor of the Year Award was presented to D&H Distributing during the Insight Synergy23 partner summit, held November 2 to 3 in Phoenix, Arizona. This annual award program celebrates “exceptional partners whose products and services seamlessly connect with Insight’s transformative solutions, collectively helping organizations accelerate the digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology,” according to a statement by Insight Enterprises. Insight is a major integrator in the mid-market and enterprise spaces. D&H provides them with complex solutions and services spanning categories like cloud, collaboration, digital transformation, and more, leveraging sophisticated technology to drive new outcomes in these business environments.

“As the leading solutions integrator, Insight is heavily invested in helping our clients tackle urgent challenges, unlock new horizons in innovation and accelerate the transformation to a digital-first business,” said Megan Amdahl, senior vice president, partner alliances and North America transformation at Insight. “Every client we work with today is focused on improving their ability to secure, manage and build digital solutions that create greater agility and security, optimize resources, and make better use of their data to keep the business fully informed. Our Synergy Award winners are best aligned to our purpose through their world-class technology. D&H Distributing exemplifies this transformational work we’re doing together, and we are proud to recognize them as Distributor of the Year.”

The Best Places to Work Award winners are selected by the Central Penn Business Journal, based on a series of detailed surveys filled out by D&H’s more than 1,700 employees in the Harrisburg area. Members of the D&H team were asked to rate the company based on its extraordinary family-oriented culture; in addition to criteria like company benefits, work life balance, employee longevity, and other critical offerings that contribute to a positive long-term workplace experience. D&H has won this award repeatedly, standing out among the competition for offerings like its ESOP (employee stock option plan) program, through which the employees own more than 30 percent of the company.

In addition, D&H offers employee advantages like 401K matching, family movie nights, weekly contests, special events at the Harrisburg Senators’ baseball stadium, in-house dry-cleaning services, and food truck days. The company unveiled a newly renovated two-building headquarters in 2019 with a modern, open-air atrium lobby, relaxation rooms, whimsically named conference rooms, a game room, walking trails, and on-site exercise equipment. D&H is one of the Harrisburg area’s largest employers.

“D&H is deeply honored to have received recognition of this caliber, which speaks to our ability to serve even the largest of integrators in the marketplace, and positioned on the same order as some of the country’s most well-known corporations,” said D&H Distributing Co-President Dan Schwab. “It’s also a testament to D&H’s productive and family-oriented culture, established within a community we’ve called home for more than 80 years. These public acknowledgements speak to the integrity of the individuals on the D&H team.”

“As part of our shared family-oriented company values, we strive for all D&H personnel to feel appreciated, while empowering each to help set the priorities and direction of our businesses across North America,” said D&H Co-President Michael Schwab. “Being part of such a tight-knit team of co-owners motivates everyone to engage and collaborate at the highest level, helping to ensure we reach our goals of driving success for our vendors and partners, thus allowing D&H to grow as well. Congratulations to everyone at the company for a terrific year.”

IT channel partners can visit www.dandh.com for information on D&H Distributing, or call (800) 877-1200 to speak to a dedicated account representative. Interested parties can browse www.dandh.com/techdrive or www.dandh.com/careers to find out about joining the D&H team.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace. Now entering its 105th year, its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.



The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.



The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the U.S. and Brampton, Ontario, in Canada with warehouses in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H at (800) 877-1200, visit www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with 12,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 34 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and certified as a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

