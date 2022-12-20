Foundry's Computerworld announces Discover as a 2023 Best Places to Work in IT. This annual award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their information technology (IT) staff while providing great benefits and compensation. This is the 19th year the company has been recognized as a best place to work for IT professionals.

Discover ranks No. 30 among large companies on this year’s list. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

“At Discover, we develop and invest in our IT workforce. We continue to introduce more and more of the latest tools and technologies to empower our employees to do their work easily, effectively, and efficiently, while simultaneously growing their craft and technical eminence,” said Amir Arooni, executive vice president and chief information officer at Discover. “As a result, we are able to serve our customers better.”

“Adapting to a ‘new normal’ has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes. This year’s winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT’s ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs,” said Rob O’Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. “Importantly, this year’s award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion.”

Discover provides a competitive benefits package to all of its employees including a flexible work environment, generous 401(k) match and paid time off package, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and commuter benefits. The company provides various training programs to help foster career growth such as the Discover Technology Academy, a world-class, in-house technology curriculum which cultivates continuous skill development, collaborative learning and innovation in the company’s engineering culture. In addition, through the Discover College Commitment program, eligible employees have the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree at no cost to select universities and programs on day one of employment. The company also has 11 Employee Resource Groups, which provides tools and resources to help employees connect, build communities at work and foster an inclusive environment.

Discover is hiring talented engineers across domains including cybersecurity, data, devops, infrastructure and software. To learn more on how technology is driving business at Discover, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fmedium.com%2Ftech-discover and for more information on job opportunities, visit https%3A%2F%2Fjobs.discover.com%2F

To view Discover’s full profile on the 100 Best Places to Work in IT list, visit www.computerworld.com.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com%2Fcompany.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005220/en/