To Be Released in 2023, This Innovative Unmanned Aerial System Has Been Designed to Provide Next Generation, Real-Time Video Surveillance Capabilities to Military, Public Safety and Commercial Drone Operators Worldwide

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government/defense use, today announced its introduction of the new eBee™ VISION, a small, fixed-wing unmanned aerial system ("UAS") designed to provide real-time, enhanced situational awareness for critical Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance ("ISR") missions.

Scheduled for global commercial release in 2023, the eBee VISION delivers high resolution, medium-range video imagery made possible by its 32x zoom and powerful thermal observation capabilities. Its sensor payloads are capable of detecting, tracking and geo-locating objects in both day and night conditions. Offering up to 90 minutes of flight time and the same ease-of-use that has earned AgEagle's eBee line of drones industry distinction, the eBee VISION can be deployed and operated by a single person.

Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO of AgEagle, stated, "We expect that our new ISR UAS will offer a great benefit to many industries and government agencies. The eBee VISION has been tailor-made to support the rapid collection of data related to the status of critical infrastructure and assets in the field. We believe this product will have a great impact on those engaged in first response, public safety, infrastructure surveillance, military and defense - for which, time is vital in critical decision-making."

Designed, developed and manufactured by AgEagle's research and development team in Switzerland, the eBee VISION is NDAA compliant, weighs less than 3.5 pounds/1.6 kilograms and can be carried in a backpack.

In December 2022, eBee VISION prototypes were successfully tested by European Armed Forces. According to an official from a UAV experimentation unit of a European military force present at the testing, "eBee VISION' specifications fill the gap between low endurance quadcopters and large military fixed-wing drones. The small size, lightweight, ease-of-use, autonomy, range and sensor capabilities make it a promising drone for tactical ISR missions."

As a result of the tests, European military has ordered multiple eBee VISION prototypes, with delivery expected in early 2023. Commercial production of eBee VISION is planned for worldwide availability in mid-2023 worldwide. Additional demonstrations with other military forces in the United States and NATO countries are being scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

The eBee VISION is AgEagle's latest innovation in automatic robotics and joins the Company's line of proven, high performance eBee photogrammetry solutions. AgEagle continues to offer the groundbreaking eBee X, which has received notable regulatory approvals such as Operations Over People in the United States, Canada, Brazil and the European Union, and the eBee TAC, which is Blue UAS certified by the Defense Innovation Unit of the U.S. Department of Defense.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

