T. Rowe Price Named to the Seramount Inclusion Index Recognized for Creating an Inclusive Workplace

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BALTIMORE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS:TROW) was named to Seramount's sixth annual Inclusion Index. The asset management firm was among the 54 organizations recognized for creating an inclusive workplace, receiving a 60% or higher score. This index helps organizations understand trends and opportunities in demographic representation; creates a road map to drive internal change; and identifies diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) solutions to close any gaps.

"We are honored to be included in the 2022 Seramount Inclusion Index. As we are committed to sustaining and enhancing our inclusive culture for our associates, this award affirms our DEI work and our belief that our diverse global workforce is one of our most valuable assets," said Raymone Jackson, global head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

This year, 175 organizations applied to participate in Seramount's 2022 Inclusion Index. Based on data provided, organizations were measured in three key areas: Best practices in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from underrepresented groups-including women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ people; inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability; and demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities. Results reveal opportunities for all organizations to target their diversity and inclusion efforts for greater effectiveness.

"We are pleased to see corporations continue to focus on their DEI efforts effectiveness by evaluating their accountability measures through precise metrics that pinpoint any challenges and create opportunities for next steps," says Katie Oertli Mooney, managing director of Diversity Best Practices at Seramount. "We are proud to recognize our Inclusion Index companies for their progress and dedication to creating inclusive workplaces where all talent is valued and set up for their own success."

Key findings from the 2022 Seramount Inclusion Index include:

  • Recruitment, retention, and advancement: 88% of companies provide learning and development opportunities specifically for employee resource group (ERG) leaders (compared with 83% of the 2021 Index companies); 54% factor ERG leadership positions into succession planning (compared with 52% of the 2021 Index companies).
  • Inclusive corporate culture: 89% of companies provide anti-racism training (compared with 73% of the 2021 Index companies); 90% of companies set percentage goals for diverse representation (compared with 88% of the 2021 Index companies); 67% of companies compensate for DEI results (compared with 57% of the 2021 Index companies); and 97% have formal supplier diversity programs (compared with 92% of the 2021 Index companies).

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a global investment management organization with $1.28 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2022. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research. For more information, visit troweprice.com, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

ABOUT SERAMOUNT
Seramount, part of EAB, is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. For over four decades, we have partnered with 450 of the most iconic companies in the world. This has allowed us to build a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Seramount provides best practice research, leadership skill-building, expert advisory and custom research, and implementation tools to DEI leaders within the organizations it serves. We meet each partner's needs no matter where they are on their journey and guide them along an ever-changing talent landscape. Learn more at seramount.com.

CONTACTS:
T. Rowe Price
Tiane Harrison
202-270-5553
[email protected]

Seramount
Stefanie McNamara
[email protected]

aa12d32e-077e-4307-9747-4142809d5600.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T. Rowe Price on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T. Rowe Price
Website: http://corporate.troweprice.com/ccw/home.do
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: T. Rowe Price



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731649/T-Rowe-Price-Named-to-the-Seramount-Inclusion-Index-Recognized-for-Creating-an-Inclusive-Workplace

img.ashx?id=731649

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.