BALTIMORE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS:TROW) was named to Seramount's sixth annual Inclusion Index. The asset management firm was among the 54 organizations recognized for creating an inclusive workplace, receiving a 60% or higher score. This index helps organizations understand trends and opportunities in demographic representation; creates a road map to drive internal change; and identifies diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) solutions to close any gaps.

"We are honored to be included in the 2022 Seramount Inclusion Index. As we are committed to sustaining and enhancing our inclusive culture for our associates, this award affirms our DEI work and our belief that our diverse global workforce is one of our most valuable assets," said Raymone Jackson, global head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

This year, 175 organizations applied to participate in Seramount's 2022 Inclusion Index. Based on data provided, organizations were measured in three key areas: Best practices in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from underrepresented groups-including women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ people; inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability; and demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities. Results reveal opportunities for all organizations to target their diversity and inclusion efforts for greater effectiveness.

"We are pleased to see corporations continue to focus on their DEI efforts effectiveness by evaluating their accountability measures through precise metrics that pinpoint any challenges and create opportunities for next steps," says Katie Oertli Mooney, managing director of Diversity Best Practices at Seramount. "We are proud to recognize our Inclusion Index companies for their progress and dedication to creating inclusive workplaces where all talent is valued and set up for their own success."

Key findings from the 2022 Seramount Inclusion Index include:

Recruitment, retention, and advancement: 88% of companies provide learning and development opportunities specifically for employee resource group (ERG) leaders (compared with 83% of the 2021 Index companies); 54% factor ERG leadership positions into succession planning (compared with 52% of the 2021 Index companies).

Inclusive corporate culture: 89% of companies provide anti-racism training (compared with 73% of the 2021 Index companies); 90% of companies set percentage goals for diverse representation (compared with 88% of the 2021 Index companies); 67% of companies compensate for DEI results (compared with 57% of the 2021 Index companies); and 97% have formal supplier diversity programs (compared with 92% of the 2021 Index companies).

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a global investment management organization with $1.28 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2022. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research. For more information, visit troweprice.com, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

ABOUT SERAMOUNT

Seramount, part of EAB, is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. For over four decades, we have partnered with 450 of the most iconic companies in the world. This has allowed us to build a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Seramount provides best practice research, leadership skill-building, expert advisory and custom research, and implementation tools to DEI leaders within the organizations it serves. We meet each partner's needs no matter where they are on their journey and guide them along an ever-changing talent landscape. Learn more at seramount.com.

