List recognizes businesses that support employee caregivers

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient ( NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, is one of this year’s Best Places to Work for Working Daughters, according to Working Daughter, a community for women balancing eldercare with their careers. The list recognizes companies that support family caregivers and also raises awareness of how businesses help make caregiving and professional success compatible.

“Many companies have programs in place to help workers who are parents, but equally important is supporting workers with parents – the working daughters and sons who care for aging and/or ill family members,” said Working Daughter founder Liz O’Donnell. “We looked for companies that went beyond offering flex time and EAP services. Inclusion on the list sends a strong message that a company understands and supports its employee caregivers.”

More than 1 in 6 working Americans assist with the care of a family member, relative, or friend who is elderly or has a disability. Often, these caregiving roles fall to working women who go on to encounter professional difficulties, switch to less demanding jobs, take time off, or even quit working altogether because of their dual roles.

“Navient is proud to support working caregivers with benefits such as dependent care assistance, employee resource groups, and mental health and wellbeing programs,” said Mike Smith, Navient’s chief human resources officer. “The stresses working adults are under to care for families of all kinds can be immense, which is why we do everything we can to help our team work at its very best by offering a supportive culture and benefits.”

About Navient
Navient ( NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare, and government. Learn more at Navient.com.

About Working Daughter
Working Daughter is a community for women, and men, balancing eldercare, career and more. Working Daughter’s mission is twofold: to make sure no one goes through caregiving feeling alone and to make care and career compatible. The company strives to build awareness of and support for the millions of women caring for aging and ill family members. Its nationally recognized private Facebook community provides 24/7 support for caregivers and its WD at Work program helps businesses create more family friendly cultures.

Contact:
Media: Matt Ford, 302-283-4010, [email protected]

Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, [email protected]

