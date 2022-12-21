Aeva to Demonstrate 4D LiDAR Technology for Automated Driving and Industrial Applications at CES 2023

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, announced it will demonstrate its award-winning 4D LiDAR™ technology for the automotive industry and industrial applications at CES® 2023, taking place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005420/en/

CES_2023_Social.jpg

(Graphic: Aeva)

There are several opportunities for attendees and media to experience Aeva’s breakthrough perception and sensing technologies, including the industry’s most advanced 4D LiDAR, at Aeva’s booth #6001 in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall:

Experience Aeries™ II in Action, Industry’s Most Advanced 4D LiDAR

  • At Aeva’s booth, see a live point cloud of Aeries+II 4D LiDAR that demonstrates Aeva’s unique ability to directly measure velocity for each point of detection in addition to 3D position. Aeva’s proprietary velocity data allows automated vehicles to understand precisely how fast objects are moving, bringing an added dimension of safety and reliability to vehicle automation.
  • Departing daily from the West Hall, demo drives hosted by Aeva will tour the streets of Las Vegas with real-time point cloud visualizations of 4D LiDAR data showcasing the additional benefits of Aeva’s technology including long range performance, Ultra Resolution™ and immunity to interference. Space is limited for ride-along demos. To request a reservation, investors and media should email [email protected].
  • As a 2023+CES+Innovation+Award+Honoree, Aeries II will also be on display at the Innovation Awards Showcase in the Venetian Expo, Hall D – Booth #56320.

See Aeries II Integrated Seamlessly into Passenger and Commercial Vehicles

  • See how the compact, automotive design of Aeries II is powering the next generation of ADAS and automated vehicles, with seamless sensor integrations in both passenger and commercial vehicles.

See Aeva’s Groundbreaking 4D LiDAR-on-Chip Technology

  • See how Aeva is shaping the future of sensing and perception with its 4D LiDAR-on-chip technology that incorporates all key sensor components onto a silicon photonics module. The compact design uses no fiber optics, resulting in a highly automated manufacturing process that meets the sensing and perception needs of a wide variety of automation applications at scale.

Aeva Presents at JP Morgan CES Tech/Auto Forum

  • A fireside chat about sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles, including Aeva’s vision for the future of autonomy with CEO and Co-founder Soroush Salehian and CFO Saurabh Sinha.
  • The event is by invite only at the Bellagio Hotel Convention Area, Jan. 5 at 4:25pm PT. Institutional investors can reach out to their JP Morgan salesperson to attend.

For more information about Aeva at CES 2023, please visit: aeva.com%2FCES2023

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, 4D LiDAR, Aeries, Ultra Resolution, 4D Perception, and 4D Localization are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include our beliefs regarding Aeva’s products, technologies, and manufacturing for commercialization in the automotive and industrials sectors. For a further discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results, please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which are hereby incorporated by reference. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221214005420r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005420/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.