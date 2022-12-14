Akamai Technologies Named to Environmental, Social and Governance Stock Indexes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announces that the company is included in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and the FTSE4Good Index. Indexes such as these offer investors a way to integrate environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors into their investment decisions.

The DJSI was launched in 1999 and was among the first set of global indexes to track the largest and leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies. After applying a range of financially relevant and industry specific ESG criteria, a total sustainability score is assigned to each company. Based on this score, Akamai once again met the criteria to be included in the DJSI North America, as it has since 2013. The company's total scores improved by seven points over last year. Notable improvements include an increase of 15 points in the Environmental Dimension category, a ten point increase in Climate Strategy and twelve points in Social Dimension.

Earlier this year, the FTSE4Good Index Series announced its inclusion of Akamai for the eighth consecutive year. FTSE4Good is a global sustainable investment index series, designed to identify companies that demonstrate strong ESG practices measured against international standards. Its tradable indexes meet the needs of investors who want instant and cost-effective exposure to ESG-minded companies like Akamai.

"At Akamai, we believe in delivering business results the right way. That means operating at all times in ways that reflect our core values of trust and integrity, inclusion and respect, and giving back to the communities in which our employees work and live around the world," said Mike Mattera, director, corporate sustainability and ESG officer, Akamai Technologies. "The measurement and reporting of our ESG programs improves year by year. Akamai's placement on these two indexes serves as recognition of the company's commitment to sustainable business practices."

Akamai continues to make progress in its ESG performance. From its plan to power 100% of global operations with renewable energy and the creation of a net-zero Akamai platform by 2030, to the millions invested in global STEM education programs for underserved students, to employee volunteerism and disaster relief efforts, giving back to the planet and the community is a big part of the company's identity and a key reason for its success as a business.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's most distributed compute platform — from cloud to edge — we make it easy for customers to develop and run applications, while we keep experiences closer to users and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, compute, and delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

