MANITOWOC, Wis., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. ( OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services, and electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, announced today it has secured a $9.6M contract for the turnkey LED lighting retrofits of five Department of Defense (DoD) bases in Europe. Orion’s turnkey retrofit solution includes site audits, engineering, project management, installation, system commissioning, and materials for more than 60,000 energy-efficient lighting fixtures.



The projects were secured through a European-based global Energy Service Company (ESCO). Orion expects to commence product deliveries and installation in Q4 of FY 2023, which begins January 1, 2023, and to complete the projects in approximately twelve months.

Mike Jenkins, Orion’s CEO, commented, “We are pleased to build upon our many years working with the U.S. Department of Defense to help them achieve their energy efficiency, workplace environment, and safety objectives. This turnkey LED installation is part of a larger DoD project that has been in development for the past few years and was sourced through our growing ESCO partner relationships. The project represents our first in Europe for the DoD, and it is very encouraging to see larger DoD projects, such as this, being finalized, funded, and scheduled for deployment. We are pleased with the continued growth in our relationship with this global Energy Service Company partner and are currently working with them on additional opportunities in various areas of their footprint.

About Orion Energy Systems (www.orionlighting.com)

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

