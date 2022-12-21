Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, and BNY Mellon | Pershing, a leading provider of clearing and custody solutions, announced today that the web-based version of the ICE Connect wealth management platform has been integrated into BNY Mellon | Pershing’s clearing and custody platform NetX360+®. Davenport & Company, one of the oldest, employee-owned financial services firms in the U.S., is the first client to migrate over 250 advisors to the new integrated solution.

ICE’s wealth offering provides comprehensive tools to analyze portfolio and market data, provide trade support for private labels, and secure access to accounts, as well as third-party and back-office application programming interfaces (APIs). BNY Mellon | Pershing’s NetX360+ platform provides investment professionals and registered investment advisors the tools to manage their business and support their client’s evolving needs.

“For more than a decade, ICE and BNY Mellon | Pershing have worked together to design solutions for the wealth management community that allow thousands of investment managers to see client portfolio data, along with real-time market data,” said Amanda Hindlian, President of Fixed Income & Data Services at ICE. “The integration of ICE’s capabilities with BNY Mellon | Pershing’s NetX360+ platform now brings together the power of market research and data with a full set of trading, execution and client management solutions into a convenient single platform.”

“We are constantly looking to improve the experience on our platform so financial professionals can get deeper insights, realize new efficiencies, and deliver optimal value to their clients,” said Ram Nagappan, Chief Information Officer, BNY Mellon | Pershing. “We are thrilled to join forces with ICE in developing a solution that will provide a holistic view into client accounts and help deliver more targeted advice.”

“The solution from ICE and BNY Mellon | Pershing provides our investment advisors with a compelling solution when working with our clients,” said Jon McElhaney, Head of Wealth Management at Davenport & Company. “The ability to customize the product to our unique specifications, provide it to almost every advisor, and combine real-time access to market data with custodial services in one solution will help us be better stewards of our clients’ capital.”

