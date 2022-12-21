TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") ( TSX:ADCO, Financial)( OTCQX:ADCOF, Financial)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced the relaunch of its Amphy e-learning website with redesigned user experience and enhanced features. The Amphy website gets a complete makeover with this new and improved version.

This updated version includes a completely redesigned user interface and user experience, making it easier than ever for learners to access and navigate the website. One of the key features of the new Amphy is the inclusion of class trailers, which allow users to preview a class before enrolling. This will help learners make informed decisions and ensure they find the classes that are right for them.

Additionally, the new version provides more visibility around class availability, so learners can easily see which classes are currently open for enrollment, to help them plan their learning journey and make the most of their time on the Amphy platform. The new platform also features a simpler and more efficient checkout process, allowing users to quickly and easily enroll in classes and access their teachers. The new Amphy has been designed to provide learners with an engaging and effective online learning experience.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.amphy.com.

"We are thrilled to unveil the new version of our e-learning platform, Amphy. With a completely redesigned user experience and a host of enhanced features, our goal is to provide learners with the most engaging and effective online learning experience possible," commented Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore. "At Amphy, we are committed to constantly improving our e-learning platform. That's why we are so excited about the release of our new version, which includes a variety of new additions and enhancements. We can't wait for our users to experience the new Amphy and see for themselves how it can help them succeed in their learning journey."

Mr. Brill continued, "We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our team, who have worked tirelessly to make this new version a reality. Their commitment to making Amphy the best e-learning platform has paid off with the release of the new Amphy."

ABOUT AMPHY

Founded in 2021 in the midst of the pandemic, Amphy is the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace. With Amphy, learners can choose from thousands of classes across hundreds of categories to grow their passions and skills, expand their children's learning opportunities, and much more. Instructors on the Amphy platform join a vibrant virtual teacher community that promotes and supports their success through enrichment seminars, marketing and advertising, and a suite of tools that allow them to run their classes hassle-free and focus on their students. Amphy students gain access to high-quality, personalized classes accessible from 24/7, as well as join a growing community of lifelong learners.

For more on Amphy please visit - https://www.amphy.com/ and https://blog.amphy.com/or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/ , https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

