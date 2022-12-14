Plug and Play, the World's Largest Global Innovation Platform, Partners with LG Display

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the largest global innovation platform for startups and corporations, has officially partnered with LG Display. Through this partnership, Plug and Play will work to keep providing sustainable solutions for the industry to create an impact on global communities.

This partnership will bring innovative use cases to Plug and Play's Internet of Things vertical. Plug and Play will work with LG Display, the world's leading display manufacturer, to identify the most advanced startups with great potential to optimize and disrupt the industry across the value chain.

"We are very proud to work with one of the most important industrial groups in the world, joining forces with LG Display in Silicon Valley. Our partnership will bring valuable insights to our ecosystem thanks to LG Display's leadership in several industrial fields," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "Our goal is to help them find the best and brightest startups from around the world so they can expedite the testing and development of emerging technologies."

This partnership will also serve as a keystone for future strategic initiatives in both Silicon Valley and Seoul that will create value and growth opportunities. For more information, visit: pnptc.com

About LG Display:

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 70,707 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.

LG Display Media Contact:
TaeHyun Tommy Jang, Assistant Manager, Global PR Team
Email: [email protected]

About Plug and Play:

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 50+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Plug and Play Contact:
Jackie Hernandez, SVP Global Partnerships
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Plug and Play

