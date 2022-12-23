Qrons Announces a New Pre-Clinical Research Program to Test the Efficacy of Tellurium Based Compounds, in Combination with its QS200(TM) Product Candidate or Independently, in Treating Diffused Axonal Injuries and Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria and Sepsis

2 days ago
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON) announced today that it formed a collaboration with scientists at one of the largest public research universities in Israel, by which Tellurium based compounds in combination with Qrons' QS200™ product candidate and other configurations will be experimented as treatment for diffused axonal injuries (also commonly referred to as concussions) which accounts for approximately 89% of Traumatic Brain Injuries ("TBIs").

Furthermore, preliminary studies conducted over the last several months under the collaboration suggests that some configurations may have significant therapeutic effect on antibiotic resistant bacteria infections and Sepsis. Dependent on funding, Qrons plans on proceeding to the next phase which shall include a pre-clinical and a limited pilot clinical experimental program to verify the preliminary findings and expand its IP portfolio.

According to the CDC Sepsis is the body's extreme response to an infection. It is a life-medical emergency. Without timely effective treatment, sepsis can rapidly lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death. The CDC further reports that each year in the U.S. more than 1.7 million people develop sepsis, and at least 350,000 adults who develop sepsis die during their hospitalization or are discharged to hospice. 1 in 3 people who dies in a hospital had sepsis during that hospitalization.

Also, according to the CDC there were approximately 223,135 TBI related hospitalizations in 2019 and 64,362 related deaths in 2020. These estimates do not include the many TBIs that are only treated in the emergency department, primary or urgent care, or those that go untreated.

As part of its new research plan Qrons is separately in discussions with Ariel University to contract with the University to resume lab work at the University, as part of the collaboration with the public research university. Dr. Ido Merfeld President and co-founder of Qrons who holds a PhD degree in Molecular Biology and Neuroscience, was recently named to Ariel University's Board of Directors as well as Chairman of Ariel Scientific Innovation Ltd., the University's technology transfer division.

Jonah Meer, CEO commented, "The work and approach undertaken these last few months as well as our going forward plans align with our stated approach of seeking out companies and institutions that are developing breakthrough technologies, and with a particular focus on Israel, a country which is world-renowned as having a long track record of successful and groundbreaking innovations.

About Qrons Inc.
Headquartered in New York City, with research centered in Israel, Qrons is an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing biotech products, treatments and technologies to combat neuronal diseases an enormous social and economic burden on society. Qrons' approach is to seek to engage in strategic arrangements with companies and institutions that are developing breakthrough technologies in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, molecular biology, stem cells and tissue engineering, for deployment in the fight against neuronal diseases. Our search is focused on researchers based in Israel, a country which is world-renowned for biotech innovations.

About Ariel University
Ariel University ('AU") is one of Israel's most respected institutions. AU has over 20 research centers, including, Institute for Translational Research, Center for Compact Accelerators, Center of Radiation Sources & Applications, a world-renowned Material Research Center, and a medical school, offering medical education with integrative approach highlights personalized medicine, robotics, digitalized medicine, and evidence-based decision making.

