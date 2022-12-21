Walmart Teams Up with Customers To Give Away Up to $5 Million in Local Communities

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BENTONVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Walmart announced the launch of a new giving campaign as part of its Spark Good initiative, supporting local organizations across the country with up to $5 million going to nonprofits this holiday season.

Between Nov. 25 and Dec. 25, the retailer is giving customers the opportunity to round up purchases, then donate the change to a favorite charity while shopping on Walmart.com and the Walmart app. Walmart will match customer contributions 1:1, up to $1 million ($2 million total including customer donations), so every dollar goes further. Spark Good Round Up, which launched this fall, allows customers to choose the approved nonprofit they'd like to donate to and set up easy recurring Round Ups on the Walmart app or online.

To incentivize customers and nonprofits to take part in the campaign, Walmart is awarding up to 3,000 nonprofits a $1,000 grant when they receive 20 or more Spark Good Round Up donations, for a total contribution of up to $3 million.

Participating is easy. After a customer checks out while shopping online or in the app, they will be prompted to search for a favorite charity for their round up donations. Customers can also go to Walmart.com/SparkGood and search for the charity of their choice to receive their Round Up contributions.

"Last year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation gave more than $1.5 billion in cash and in-kind donations to organizations around the world," said Erin Hogue, a senior director of associate and customer engagement at Walmart. "Giving is in our DNA and it's clear our customers feel the same. With this $5 million campaign, we're not only amplifying our customers' acts of giving through matching donations and grants, we're also allowing our customers to tell us where they'd like the dollars to go."

The Spark Good Round Up campaign has a number of nonprofits - big and small - for customers to choose. But if a customer can't find the local cause they want to support, they can send a referral link directly to the 501(c)(3) of their choice.

Spark Good, Walmart's newest giving initiative, brings the retailer's nonprofit tools together under one umbrella. From local grant opportunities to registries for their most-needed items, Spark Good gives nonprofits one convenient place to work with Walmart in making a difference in local communities.

Together, we can Spark Good this holiday season. To learn more, visit Walmart.org/SparkGood.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

7b364a0e-6f7f-47f2-b5a4-68a1eb9e803b.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Walmart on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Walmart
Website: http://corporate.walmart.com/
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Walmart



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731815/Walmart-Teams-Up-with-Customers-To-Give-Away-Up-to-5-Million-in-Local-Communities

img.ashx?id=731815

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.