BlackBerry to Host Investor Q&A at CES 2023

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 14, 2022

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today confirmed it will host an interactive Q&A with management regarding its exciting announcements and demonstrations at CES 2023. Investors will have the opportunity to hear more and ask questions about the key developments for BlackBerry QNX and BlackBerry IVY™ to be showcased at the booth.

BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

Who:
Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry IoT
John Wall, SVP, Head of BlackBerry QNX
Vito Giallorenzo, SVP, Chief Operating Officer IoT and Head of Corporate Development
Tim Foote, VP, Investor Relations

Date/Time: Friday, January 6, 2023, at 1:00pm PT

Hybrid in-person and virtual interactive Q&A

Register here for the webcast. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 5 – 8, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit BlackBerry at Booth #4025 in the West Hall.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
[email protected]

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF65994&sd=2022-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-to-host-investor-qa-at-ces-2023-301703465.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF65994&Transmission_Id=202212141705PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF65994&DateId=20221214
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.