STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma ( STO:ALZCUR, Financial)( FRA:AC6, Financial) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an abstract with new preclinical Alzstatin data has been accepted for presentation at the Alzheimer conference AD/PD 2023, which will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden, on March 28 - April 1.

The abstract, titled In vitro and in vivo profile of AC-0027875, a novel gamma-secretase modulator for the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer's disease, will be presented at the international Alzheimer conference AD/PD 2023 by Dr. Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure. The other co-authors are Gunnar Nordvall, Märta Dahlström, Lotta Agholme, Johan Lundkvist, Maria Backlund, Veronica Lidell, Azita Rasti, Sanja Juric, Magnus Halldin, Pontus Forsell and Henrik Zetterberg.

The presentation includes new preclinical results with AlzeCure's compound AC-0027875, which is a new potent small molecule gamma-secretase modulator (GSM) and part of AlzeCure's research platform Alzstatin®. In the studies, the substance exhibits a high concentration in the brain which results in powerful effects on the production of the protein amyloid-beta, where the amount of toxic Aβ42 is reduced by over 50%. AlzeCure's GSM exhibits several key properties that make it suitable as a preventive or disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

"We affect the production of toxic Aβ42, the very building block of the amyloid plaques that are so characteristic of the disease. We also do it with a mechanism that has a strong genetic connection to the disease. Our data with AC-0027875 show AlzeCure's ability to produce new GSM substances with potent effects," said Gunnar Nordvall, PhD, Director of Medicinal Chemistry at AlzeCure and project manager for Alzstatin.

"We see continued increasing interest for this mechanism in the Alzheimer's field, especially as the so-called amyloid hypothesis has received further clinical validation. We see exciting possibilities for Alzstatin both as an oral preventive treatment, but also as a disease-modifying maintenance treatment against Alzheimer's. These new data with AC-0027875 have been produced in collaboration with Professor Henrik Zetterberg's group at the University of Gothenburg and strengthen the continued development work and ongoing business discussions, said AlzeCure Pharma's CEO Martin Jönsson.

The abstract and poster will be available on AlzeCure's website after the presentation (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/).

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

About Alzstatin®

AlzeCure's disease-modifying research platform, Alzstatin, consisting of disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates, focuses on reducing the production of toxic amyloid beta (Aβ), such as Aβ42, in the brain. Aβ42 plays a key pathological role in Alzheimer's and begins to accumulate in the brain years before clear symptoms develop. The drug candidates in the Alzstatin platform modulate the function of the enzyme gamma secretase. Gamma secretase acts like a pair of scissors and cuts Aβ42 out from a longer protein known as APP. The sticky Aβ42 clumps together giving rise to the amyloid plaque so typical of Alzheimer's disease. The candidates in the Alzstatin platform affect enzyme function so that it instead cuts out shorter forms of the Aβ peptide, Aβ37 and Aβ38, which in addition to them not being sticky and not forming aggregates, also have a restrictive effects on Aβ42 aggregates already formed. This means the drug candidates in the Alzstatin platform have two separate but synergistic effects that together contribute to a stronger anti-amyloidogenic - and thus more potent - disease-modifying effect. This specific mechanism of action differentiates it from biological therapies, e.g. antibodies. Moreover, small molecules such as Alzstatin, have several other advantages, including easy and non-invasive administration as tablets or capsules. Small molecules will also generally pass more readily through the blood-brain barrier to reach its target, the brain.

