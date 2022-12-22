A.I.S. Resources' Martyn Element and Phil Thomas are interviewed by Fiona Forbes of InvestmentPitch Media

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources’ (TSXV:AIS) (

AISSF, Financial) Martyn Element and Phil Thomas are interviewed by Fiona Forbes. A.I.S. Resources, classified as an investment issuer, is focused on lithium, gold, precious and base metals exploration.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

A.I.S. Resources’ Martyn Element and Phil Thomas are interviewed by Fiona Forbes of InvestmentPitch Media: A.I.S. Resources’ Martyn Element and Phil Thomas are interviewed by Fiona Forbes of InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media has produced and is hosting the interview video, which is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “A.I.S.” in the search box.

The company, managed by a team of experienced geologists and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements, acquires prospective exploration projects and enhances their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners.

Management discusses their lithium projects including a 20% joint venture interest with Spey Resources Corp. in the Incahuasi lithium brine project in Argentina.

The company has further options to acquire four lithium concessions in the Pocitos Salar and one lithium concession in the Cauchari Salar in Argentina.

A.I.S. has granted an option to acquire the Pocitos 1 and 2 licences to Spey Resources, which if exercised by June 30, 2023, would give A.I.S. a 7.5% royalty along with an option to C29 Resources to acquire an 80% interest in the Pocitos 7 and 9 licences.

A.I.S. owns 100% of the 28 sq km Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project located 9.9 km from Agnico Eagle’s Fosterville Gold Mine, a 60% interest in the 57 sq km Bright Gold Project (with the right to acquire 100%), a 40% interest in the 58 sq km New South Wales Yalgogrin Gold Project, and 100% interest in the 167 sq km Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia near Stawell and Navarre

The shares are trading at $0.035. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.aisresources.com, contact Martyn Element, President and CEO, at 604-220-6266 or by email at [email protected].

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. A.I.S. Resources has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd, through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcxNTA3NyM1MzE1MTgyIzUwMDEwMjY5MQ==
InvestmentPitch-Media-and-A-I-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.