New dedicated Sales and Marketing Center to include products and other sales tools and provide for sales and marketing department growth

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of industrial CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced it leased an additional 7,000 square feet to host its Sales and Marketing Center in Orlando, Florida.

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "Following our IPO, we announced that strong demand and abundant leads required us to invest in expanding our sales and marketing operations. This strategic move gives us the ability to significantly increase our sales and marketing department to handle current and anticipated growth and allows us to increase our brand awareness by giving customers the ability to see our products in person."

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

