Zerify Named Leader in Secure Video Conferencing Solutions by Aite-Novarica Group

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Industry analyst group finds that as hybrid work is here to stay, organizations realize video conferencing carries the same security risk as other web applications

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., ( ZRFY), the 21-year-old cybersecurity company focused on secure video conferencing solutions, today announced the findings of a report published by leading industry analyst firm Aite-Novarica Group. The Secure Video Conferencing SME Market Perspective - Impact Report recognizes Zerify as a leader in SecVideo (secure video conferencing) solutions with capabilities – notably, out-of-band multi-factor authentication (MFA) and one-time passcodes – to help larger video conferencing platforms and SMEs. It also highlights the need for safeguarded video conferencing solutions among small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as hybrid work continues for many employees.

Among its numerous findings, the report indicates that although protecting corporate and confidential data has been a priority of organizations, video conferencing vendors are only now realizing it is crucial to add controls to bolster the cybersecurity of their existing platforms.

The leader in the industry

“Security of video conferencing is often overlooked, with many CISOs assuming the only options are the security settings of legacy video conferencing software,” explained the report’s author Tari Schreider, strategic advisor at Aite-Novarica Group. “Zero trust must extend to video conferencing solutions, and all sessions must be authenticated. We would be remiss not to recognize Zerify as a leader in secure video conferencing with the only solution that prevents eavesdropping from malicious malware takeover.”

Zerify has three offerings to ensure data protection through collaborative communications. Zerify Meet, the industry’s only zero trust video conferencing platform, authenticates every user before joining a meeting. Zerify Defender locks down one’s desktop camera, microphone, speakers, keyboard and clipboard. Zerify API enables businesses of any size to integrate secure video conferencing into all types of applications easily. Zerify is the only vendor in the industry to have built solutions protecting the camera, microphone, speakers, keyboard and clipboard and preventing screen-scraping malware.

Security is essential
Global video conferencing is a $15-$20 billion market, according to Aite-Novarica Group. The report cites a survey of 1,000 IT and security personnel, with 92.7% acknowledging security vulnerabilities in their video conferencing solutions. It also says that SMEs require straightforward solutions to manage secure communications between employees and customers. And they seek products rich with API sets, allowing them to integrate SecVideo solutions into their customer-facing applications. The report also notes that more extensive video conferencing vendors have and will continue to acquire smaller SecVideo solution vendors to garner market differentiation and gain competitive advantage, especially as hybrid work is here to stay. These efforts to bolster security align with concerns expressed by security professionals about protecting proprietary data exchanged in video conferences.

Emerging Trends
Along with noting that hybrid work environments are here to stay, the report underscores that video conferencing is an indispensable business tool and that organizations realize it carries the same risk as other web applications. This is why many organizations will look for ways to ensure that their video conferencing platforms are secure. It is also why larger video conferencing companies are acquiring smaller SecVideo solution vendors.

George Waller, executive vice president and co-founder of Zerify, sounded the alarm and alerted the public, lawmakers and video conferencing vendors to the need to beef up video conferencing security at the start of the pandemic when these platforms saw a rise in popularity.

“We are extremely pleased that the Aite-Novarica Group has recognized Zerify as the leader in this report, highlighting that decision makers are waking up to the need for heightened security on these platforms,” he said. “As a 21-year-old cybersecurity company that foresaw demands in this area when work models began to change, we’re pleased to see Aite-Novarica Group raised the appropriate level of awareness that this topic deserves. Protecting corporate and confidential data has been a priority for almost every company, and video conferences have become the fabric of business interactions worldwide.”

To learn more about Zerify’s secure video conferencing solutions, go to: https://www.zerify.com/

About Zerify
Zerify Inc. ( ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

Media Contact
Jackie Solis
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcxNTAwMCM1MzE1MDA3IzIwODAzNDc=
Zerify-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.