Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant report. Accenture scored highest in all three Use Cases evaluated, which include Unique User Experience, Unique Operational Processes and Unique Products.

The Gartner report evaluates 18 service providers’ ability to execute and completeness of vision. “Gartner defines the market for Custom Software Development services as development and iteration of custom applications and software products specifically for an organization to satisfy its unique business needs.”

“Companies are increasingly relying on custom software to reinvent their enterprise, create new products and experiences, and develop new ways of operating,” said Michael Ljung, global software engineering lead at Accenture. “We lead with a focus on strategy, industry, and architecture, because we know that achieving business outcomes requires more than just successfully developing and deploying code. This strategy has helped us become one of the largest and most differentiated solution providers for custom, cloud native software.”

