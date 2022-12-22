Accenture Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and Critical Capabilities for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant report. Accenture scored highest in all three Use Cases evaluated, which include Unique User Experience, Unique Operational Processes and Unique Products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005270/en/

Accenture was recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Critical Capabilities for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Gartner report evaluates 18 service providers’ ability to execute and completeness of vision. “Gartner defines the market for Custom Software Development services as development and iteration of custom applications and software products specifically for an organization to satisfy its unique business needs.”

“Companies are increasingly relying on custom software to reinvent their enterprise, create new products and experiences, and develop new ways of operating,” said Michael Ljung, global software engineering lead at Accenture. “We lead with a focus on strategy, industry, and architecture, because we know that achieving business outcomes requires more than just successfully developing and deploying code. This strategy has helped us become one of the largest and most differentiated solution providers for custom, cloud native software.”

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide, 17 November 2022, Luis Pinto, et.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.\

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 721,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005270/en/

