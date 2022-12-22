Dynatrace Named a Leader in AIOps with the Highest Scores in Both the Current Offering and Strategy Categories in Report by a Leading Independent Research Firm

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today that Forrester has named it a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps), Q4 2022 report. Forrester evaluated 11 providers and gave Dynatrace the top scores in both the Current Offering and Strategy categories, which define each provider’s placement within the Wave. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

The report states, “The complexity of IT systems and the ongoing exponential growth of telemetry data are driving the need to improve business insights with AI/ML… Flexibility to deploy in dynamic environments, as well as to monitor diverse technology stacks in real time, is essential for AIOps implementations to deliver value.”

According to Forrester’s evaluation of Dynatrace, “It provides an enterprise-scale unified platform with a context-rich data model to address the demands of its global client base. Its superior vision focuses on purpose-built use cases that leverage its unified model, AI, and automation… Dynatrace is a good fit for clients that have advanced business insight needs and complex hybrid environments and want to consolidate their technology efforts around a full-stack AIOps offering that can grow with them.”

Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace, said, “It is rewarding to receive recognition from leading analyst firms like Forrester. Organizations are building digital services in highly dynamic multicloud environments, producing an explosion of data and complexity. To drive digital transformation at scale, teams need precise answers and intelligent automation across their technology stacks. They also need transparent and trustworthy AI that powers automated operations. These capabilities are exactly what Dynatrace AIOps delivers.”

Visit the Dynatrace website to download a complimentary copy of %3Ci%3EThe+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Artificial+Intelligence+for+IT+Operations+%28AIOps%29%2C+Q4+2022%3C%2Fi%3E report.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a free 15-day+Dynatrace+trial.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221213006048r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213006048/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.