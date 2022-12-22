SANDY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Accredited Solutions, Inc, formerly Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHMP), provides further analysis of the consumer audience opportunity and market potential within the U.S. motorsports industry for EnviroXstreamTM, its environmentally responsible cleaner-degreaser, following its previously announced Motorsports Sponsorship Agreement with Spire Motorsports, a full-time, two-car NASCAR Cup Series race team.

The partnership with Spire will first and foremost target race fans across the country through the highly visible on-track branding of Corey LaJoie's No. 7 entry. This sponsorship will be activated through fan engagement campaigns including product trials and testimonials. Spire Motorsports will also deploy the product in the race shop and on race weekends - taking quick advantage of the deep cleaning power of EnviroXstream. Through this product usage, EnviroXstream will look to find case studies that will enable further development in the motorsports and automotive industry.

"We are excited about the potential for EnviroXstream in this partnership. Using this product in the shop and at the track will create a launch point for the brand in the motorsports community and the greater automotive industry. The operation of a race team and the activities at the track should make an ideal setting for this product and we can use our platform to communicate that across the country," stated Bill Anthony, President of Spire Motorsports.

"We fully expect that our relationship with Spire Motorsports will greatly strengthen our ongoing efforts within automotive-related verticals, as well as within industries far removed from motorsports, both industrial and retail," said Interim CEO, Douglas Martin. "Our team continues to be optimistic about our EnviroXstreamTM prospects going into 2023."

Under the agreement with Spire Motorsports, EnviroXstreamTM will have the Primary Sponsorship of the No. 7 Car and No. 7 Team at three 2023 NASCAR Cup Series races: the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5, 2023, the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2023, and a TBD third race later in the 2023 Race Season.

EnviroXstreamTM is a plant-based, non-toxic, safe, yet extremely powerful, cleaner/degreaser technology that expedites the natural bio-degradation process of hydrocarbons and other compounds. EnviroXstreamTM is currently a California South Coast AQMD-Certified Clean Air Solvent (CAS) and, in the past, has been, an EPA-designated Safer Choice product.

A CAS Certificate product, like EnviroXstreamTM, is a water-based solvent containing no more than 25 grams per liter Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) with the remainder being water. Such a product is one that is used to perform solvent cleaning, finishing or surface preparation operations or activities. AQMD CAS Certificate products help reduce air pollution. [Source: www.aqmd.gov].

EnviroXstreamTM distinguishes itself by its efficacy, which is buttressed by its "green" credentials.

About Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports is a full-time, two-car NASCAR Cup Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus "T.J." Puchyr. In 2023, Spire Motorsports will field the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for driver Corey LaJoie and No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Ty Dillion. The team also fields a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team in select events.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports' No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway.

About Accredited Solutions, Inc.

The Company changed its name from Good Hemp, Inc. to Accredited Solutions, Inc., effective July 12, 2022.

With the recent acquisition of Petro X Solutions, Inc., the Company has shifted its business focus to fossil fuel clean-up products (PetroXstreamTM and EnviroXstreamTM) and services; technologies involved in packaging, distributing, and using electricity in all energy segments; micro-grid design that integrates alternative energy sources and construction; micro-grid control software development; energy storage systems; power system integration and distribution; and growing an internal sales organization to drive sales of products and services.

Additionally, the Company's Diamond Creek brand of ionized 9.5pH high alkaline spring water continues to be produced from the highest quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, and is sold in over 1,000 retail locations and online. Visit www.diamondcreekwater.com for more information.

