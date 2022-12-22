Smith-Midland Announces Patent for Proprietary EASI-SET Building Panel Fire Blocking System

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, announced today that it obtained a patent for a proprietary, building panel fire blocking system, that will be sold under the EASI-SET name. The patent of the innovative fire-blocking system, invented by Smith-Midland President and Chief Executive Officer, Ashley Smith, was assigned to EASI-SET on November 8, 2022.

The system includes a fire-proof block, which is held in place between beams and designed to delay or prevent fire and smoke from passing through to the other side. The panel reduces the number of fire-proofing materials required while simultaneously improving the fire-blocking capabilities of the building panels to meet building codes.

"This patent grant reflects our ongoing focus on innovation, technology, and safety, said Ashley Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Smith-Midland Corporation. The fire-blocking system will be another revenue stream associated with SlenderWall, further expanding our market offerings. Our EASI-SET product lineup, designed to save contractors installation time while providing increased cost efficiency, continues to experience growing acceptance as the preferred precast concrete product in the industry. As we continue to invest in developing better, safer products, we will remain a leader across the precast industry."

About Smith-Midland
Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and operates Concrete Safety Systems, the Company's J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental division. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to the risk that the coronavirus outbreak may adversely affect future operations, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, delays in approvals of customer drawings, general business and economic conditions, including recessions, out debt exposure, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

