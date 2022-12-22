Mannatech%2C+Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a leading provider of high-quality health and wellness products, is excited to announce its continued expansion into the ASEAN region, with the official launch into the Thailand market.

This opening will bring Mannatech’s global presence to 26 markets. ^

“As part of our vision to help people across the globe to live happier, healthier lives by delivering innovative wellness solutions, we are thrilled at the prospect of bringing our innovative product line to the people of Thailand,” said Al Bala, President and CEO of Mannatech. “The expansion of Mannatech into Thailand will present an exciting opportunity for the company. As a global leader in the health and wellness industry, this expansion will help us continue to grow and reach more individuals around the world.”

Thailand is regarded as a market with high potential, with a population of 70 million, a direct sales market of about USD $3.1 billion and dietary supplement market of USD $3.9 billion in 2020. Mannatech's entry into Thailand is expected to serve as the bridgehead for pioneering the Southeast Asian market.

“In 2023, Mannatech is expected to enter the Thai market and create a new growth engine,” said Roh Jae-hong, General Manager of Mannatech Korea. “Mannatech has been exporting domestically developed products to overseas branches in Japan, China, and Australia, so we have the confidence that our products and business capabilities will work overseas as well.”

Individuals interested in Mannatech's products or exploring its business opportunity can learn more at Mannatech.com.

About Mannatech

The world leader in Glycan technology, Mannatech is revolutionizing nutrition, immune health, fat loss, skin care and more. It is Mannatech’s mission to help people live happier, healthier, enriched lives by developing scientifically sound, innovative wellness solutions and fostering a culture where the entrepreneurial spirit thrives.

For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

Please note: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "intend" or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatech's objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, Mannatech's inability to attract and retain Associates and Members, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005937/en/