Three-Level Configurable Slew-Rate Controlled Power Switch from Diodes Incorporated Simplifies and Enhances Power-Rail Management in Solid State Drives

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) has introduced a new versatile single-channel high-side power switch. The DIODES™ AP22980 features three different selectable slew rates, so that wider capacitance loads can be handled while keeping inrush currents down, ensuring system stability. This power switch is targeted at the solid-state data storage systems used in portable electronic equipment, computer hardware, and edge-based data center deployments.

The N-channel MOSFET, with a built-in charge pump inside the AP22980, has an extremely low Rds(ON) of 5.1mΩ enabling loads reaching 6A while minimizing voltage drops and power losses in high current loading applications. By having a separate VBIAS pin, the minimum input voltage that it is capable of supporting is significantly lower, resulting in a wider input voltage range that can be covered - from 0.285V to 5.5V - enabling greater application flexibility.

With 60µA (typical) quiescent supply current, the AP22980 is highly optimized for situations where keeping standby power consumption down is a priority. This device has an operational temperature range of -40°C to 105°C. If the junction temperature exceeds 150°C, an overtemperature protection mechanism is triggered.

The AP22980 three-level selectable slew rate power switches are supplied in the compact W-QFN1520 package that takes up little board space and eases integration. These devices are available at $0.27 in 1000 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

DIODES™ is a trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221216005016r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005016/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.