TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions and school communication platforms, is pleased to announce that on December 14, 2022 the majority of the holders of its Series F Convertible Preferred Stock, at their option, converted into 23,540,539 common shares valued at $0.37 per share.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We appreciate the support of these long-term shareholders who share in our strategic vision. This conversion was at their option and is a positive event for our Company as it increases our common equity position valuation. It is our understanding that these shareholders will continue to hold for the long-term as their investing time horizon is typically 5-10 years."

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

