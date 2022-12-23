Gen Is Recognized for Climate Disclosure on 2022 CDP Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / By Kim Allman

This week, the environmental not-for-profit CDP has recognized Gen (formerly NortonLifeLock) for the transparency and thoroughness of our corporate sustainability program, awarding us the high score of ‘B' on its latest assessment of thousands of companies and their progress on climate.

This year's report marks the first time Gen is disclosing its environmental program to CDP as a new company, and to receive this recognition during a time of transition speaks to the consistency with which we empower our customers, employees, suppliers, and stakeholders to take action on the environment.

Reporting through CDP allows us to publicly detail the ways our company addresses climate change, its impact on our business, how climate accountability fits into our overall management structure, and how we engage our communities on the issue. The past fiscal year saw Gen take meaningful steps in each of these areas, focusing on efforts that are business-aligned and those with tangible impacts. These include:

  • Conducting a high-level risk assessment of climate change's impacts on our business objectives
  • Launching a sustainable home improvement grant program, which provides up to $500 per year to employees looking to fund green home projects
  • Establishing a baseline year for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and continuing to measure progress against this benchmark
  • Reducing GHG emissions in part by optimizing our facilities footprint and consolidating office space
  • Completing a life cycle assessment of our physical products and their environmental impacts
  • Analyzing what percentage of our suppliers have set ESG goals, including those on climate

CDP represents more than 680 investors with more than $130 trillion in assets and assesses the depth and quality of the climate change related information that companies disclose to investors and the global marketplace. Companies complete an annual questionnaire, which CDP then scores based on companies' awareness of environmental issues, their management methods, and progress towards environmental leadership. This scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of climate disclosure.

We are proud to be among the more than 18,700 companies around the world that reported through CDP this year.

