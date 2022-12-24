Argentum 47, Inc. Releases Correction Statement Disclaiming Connection to AppleTV+ and BBC One

WINDSOR, BERKSHIRE, United Kingdom, Dec. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Argentum 47, Inc. ("Argentum" or the "Company") (www.argq.io) (OTC PINK: ARGQ), a provider of comprehensive artificial intelligence enhanced digital marketing services including branding, advertising, and lead generation, announced today a correction statement in regards to the previous press release that was issued on December 15, 2022.

Prior to the release, Argentum and Freuds Bazaar had engaged in conversation, there are no direct links between any of the parties listed. An announcement should not have been made prematurely. As a result of this error, Argentum is issuing a clarification statement for any misunderstandings that may have arisen between all parties.

The Company noted that there is no direct link between their organization and the entities of AppleTV+, BBC One and Freuds Bazaar which had been previously stated in the initial press release. The company has since removed and redacted the original press release from media site, NewMediaWire and many others. This statement serves as an official confirmation from Argentum 47, Inc.

About Argentum 47

Argentum 47 Inc., (OTC PINK: ARGQ), is a diversified holding company located in Nevada, United States with market positions in the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe. The Company is engaged in three primary business industries: Technology, Web Based Services, and Marketing Solutions. Its technology offering includes its proprietary AI (artificial intelligence) solutions and automation. Its web-based services include data management, storage and blockchain. Its Marketing solutions include advanced B2B and B2C lead generation marketing solutions. The Company’s principal activity is utilizing disruptive marketing solutions with proprietary AI and automation technologies to support customers in their marketing journey.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management’s own knowledge and assessment of the Company’s industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Disclosure and other disclosure documents uploaded to OTC Markets for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

