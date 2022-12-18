GLN and KB Join Forces to Establish Global Payment Network

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2022

- KB Kookmin Bank to join GLN network to expand Korea-driven global payment network

- Korean financial groups cooperate to strengthen global payment network and lead the future financial ecosystem

- KB Kookmin Bank to provide mobile payment and ATM withdrawal service to customers in Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Vietnam, Laos, Hong Kong, Guam and others through GLN

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLN International (GLN), the global payment network company established by Hana Financial Group, signed MOU with KB Kookmin Bank to join the global payment network.

GLN______KB.jpg

One of the largest Korean bank which has fiercely competed in a global market, decided to cooperate with GLN to expand the network together.

GLN (Global Loyalty Network) is global payment network service provider which connects international financial companies, distribution channels and reward point providers so that users can enjoy cross-border mobile payment, ATM withdrawal service and remittance.

Hana Bank first introduced GLN in April, 2019 by launching the global mobile payment service and spun off 'GLN International' in July, 2021, to facilitate network business and secure independence from its mother company.

GLN's service is provided through Hana 1Q, the mobile banking application of Hana Bank, which offers mobile payment service in Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Laos, Hong Kong, Guam and mobile ATM withdrawal service in Japan, Vietnam, Laos, thanks to the partnership between GLN and local partners.

KB Kookmin Bank's application KB Starbanking, LiivNext, KB Wallet users will also be able to use GLN's cross-border mobile payment and withdrawal service, based on MOU signed between GLN and KB.

GLN International's CEO Han Jun-Seong said, "To succeed in a global business, the mutual cooperation among Korean financial companies is requisite. KB Kookmin Bank decided to join GLN network as agreed on needs to provide Korea-driven payment service to customers whereas previously having to rely on foreign-driven network processors".

As KB Kookmin Bank joins GLN's network, other financial companies in Korea are also expected to participate in the group. More companies joining the network will strengthen the competitiveness of GLN, and Korean financial market as a whole.

favicon.png?sn=CN66542&sd=2022-12-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gln-and-kb-join-forces-to-establish-global-payment-network-301705030.html

SOURCE GLN International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN66542&Transmission_Id=202212181900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN66542&DateId=20221218
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.