VMware Named a Leader in Virtual Client Computing and European End User Experience Management IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessments

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in two recent IDC MarketScape reports on virtual client computing and end user experience management across both strategies and capabilities.

  • IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Virtual Client Computing 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49857422, December 2022)
  • IDC MarketScape: European End User Experience Management 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #EUR148395522, December 2022)

The Virtual Client Computing assessment highlights that “VMware's ecosystem includes a wide range of hardware, peripheral, and software vendors. Of greatest note, however, is its growing body of certified engineers and other infrastructure professionals — a potential boon in this labor-constrained industry. This factor alone is worth considering for many companies, as they can use existing VMware resources to meet virtualization and end-user computing needs.”

The European End User Experience Management assessment states, “VMware has an impressive portfolio of technologies complementing its DEX (Digital Employee Experience) offerings, such as UEM, VDI and DaaS, endpoint protection, secure remote access, and zero-trust security.” It also notes, “As for the full impact of VMware's offerings on end user experience, the vendor stands out thanks to its ability to add new virtual environments during performance issues, which can potentially lead to a significant improvement in overall productivity.”

“VMware has helped customers elevate digital employee experience through solutions like VMware Workspace ONE and our Horizon platform, which protects and manages virtual desktops and apps on-premises, in the cloud, and across hybrid or multi-cloud environments,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE are at the heart of VMware’s Anywhere Workspace solutions. At a time when hybrid+work+is+on+the+rise, our innovations are designed to enable employees to work effectively from anywhere and give IT teams the tools and capabilities they need to make these experiences superior, frictionless and more secure.”

Read excerpts of the “IDC+MarketScape%3A+Worldwide+Virtual+Client+Computing+2022-2023+Vendor+Assessment” and “IDC+MarketScape+European+End+User+Experience+Management+2022+Vendor+Assessment.”

Additional Resources

VMware, Horizon, Explore, Workspace ONE, and Carbon Black are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com%2Fcompany.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221219005114r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005114/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.