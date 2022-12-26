Leading gaming headset and accessory maker Turtle+Beach+Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced the %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3ETurtle+Beach%3C%2Fi%3E%3Ci%3E%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%3C%2Fi%3E%3Ci%3E+VelocityOne%26trade%3B+Stand%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E is now available globally. The VelocityOne Stand completes Turtle Beach’s ultimate award-winning flight simulation setup, as it houses the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System or VelocityOne Flightstick, along with the VelocityOne Rudder pedals to deliver a modern flight simulation experience at home. VelocityOne Stand has built-in quick release latches for adjusting the height, angle, and length to adapt to any player and environment. Additionally, the upper mounting platform tilts for proper yoke, stick, or wheel placement, and the lower platform can be similarly adjusted for rudder or racing pedals. The VelocityOne Stand’s reversible design allows it to be used facing either direction, and solid steel mounting platforms are predrilled to ensure a perfect fit. Anti-wobble, adjustable rubber feet keep the VelocityOne Stand firmly planted, and a convenient fold-flat design allows for stowing away easily without needing to unmount your accessories. Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Stand is now available on www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers for a $199.99 MSRP.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005201/en/

The VelocityOne Stand Perfectly Houses Turtle Beach’s Award-Winning VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System (Photo: Business Wire)

Though designed to fit the VelocityOne Flight Simulation Control System and VelocityOne Rudder, the VelocityOne Stand is universal and compatible with other flight simulation and racing simulation wheel and pedal accessories. The complete list of VelocityOne Stand features includes:

Adjustable Design: Utilizing quick-release clamps, the VelocityOne Stand allows for precision height, angle, and length adjustments, plus tilt adjustments for the upper and lower mounting platforms.

Utilizing quick-release clamps, the allows for precision height, angle, and length adjustments, plus tilt adjustments for the upper and lower mounting platforms. Solid Steel Build: A durable steel build keeps simulation accessories securely mounted, plus VelocityOne -specific and universal style mounting holes allow for permanent installation of simulation accessories.

A durable steel build keeps simulation accessories securely mounted, plus -specific and universal style mounting holes allow for permanent installation of simulation accessories. Universal Compatibility: The VelocityOne Stand is built for the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System , VelocityOne Flightstick , and VelocityOne Rudder pedals, and works with most other third-party yokes, racing wheels, rudder pedals, and racing pedals.

The is built for the , , and pedals, and works with most other third-party yokes, racing wheels, rudder pedals, and racing pedals. Fold-Flat Design: VelocityOne Stand folds flat without the need to remove any accessories, allowing you to keep your setup installed but stow it away conveniently.

folds flat without the need to remove any accessories, allowing you to keep your setup installed but stow it away conveniently. Reversible: Versatile design lets you reverse the orientation of the main shaft depending on your preference.

Versatile design lets you reverse the orientation of the main shaft depending on your preference. Adjustable Rubber Feet: Anti-wobble rubber feet are adjustable to ensure the VelocityOne Stand stays firmly planted.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach simulation products, controllers, gaming headsets, and other gaming accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated+customer+support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.ROCCAT.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other peripherals. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals, and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005201/en/