Many U.S. enterprises are migrating to Oracle cloud infrastructure and applications, with the help of the company’s vast partner ecosystem, as they change their approaches to IT and seek modern, integrated software environments, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Ecosystem report for the U.S. finds that enterprises are investing in Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) for its ability to scale and its integrated application and infrastructure stack. At the same time, the market for Oracle ecosystem services is growing by double digits, ISG says. Demand for unified platforms is increasing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as companies shift their focus from traditional front-, middle- and back-office IT architectures to service-based IT that optimizes customer and employee experience.

“While best-of-breed strategies provide benefits in some cases, U.S. companies are beginning to move away from separate applications for each business function,“ said Bill Huber, partner, ISG Digital Platforms and Solutions. “Unified cloud platforms like OCA give them a way to reduce costs and quickly adapt to new needs.”

Oracle database management systems run a majority of mission-critical workloads in the U.S., and enterprises across a wide range of industries are driving ongoing growth for Oracle applications and infrastructure, the report says. The planned end of support in 2033 for Oracle on-premises applications provides a strong incentive to migrate to the cloud. However, some sectors, including manufacturing and energy and utilities, have been slower to adopt OCA because they want it to include more industry-specific features.

Organizations in some areas, including the public sector, are turning to service providers to re-host or re-platform existing applications on Oracle Cloud so they can retain familiar user experiences while reducing operating costs, the report says. Many enterprises are also investing heavily in security and governance features to safeguard Oracle applications on premises or in the cloud. Oracle managed services providers with expertise in these fields are playing a major role in cloud migrations.

“The full-time management of Oracle applications can become even more complex as enterprises migrate to multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Many companies are seeking managed services providers to take end-to-end ownership of these applications.”

The report also examines other trends related to Oracle and its ecosystem in the U.S., including the strengthened role of CEOs in promoting application modernization and the rise of new provider engagement models such as outcome-based and risk-sharing arrangements.

For more insights into the challenges faced by U.S. enterprises using Oracle, plus advice on hybrid cloud migration, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Ecosystem report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 31 providers across three quadrants: Consulting and Advisory Services, Implementation and Integration Services, and Managed Services.

The report names Accenture, Deloitte, Infosys, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names Cognizant, HCLTech and IBM as Leaders in two quadrants each and Capgemini, EY, KPMG and PwC as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, HCLTech, Huron and LTI are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

