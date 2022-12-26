STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) As announced by press release on November 28, 2022, the Board of Directors of iZafe Group AB (publ) ("iZafe" or the "Company") has decided to distribute warrants free of charge to shareholders in the Company. The record date for allotment of warrants of series TO13B has been set to December 23, 2022. The exercise period to subscribe for new shares with the support of warrants of series TO13B will be from and including February 23, 2023, to and including March 8, 2023. The first day of trading in the warrants of series TO13B on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be on December 28, 2022.

As announced by press release on November 28, 2022, iZafe has completed a directed issue of shares and warrants of series TO13B (the "Directed Issue"). In order to give existing shareholders in the Company the opportunity to compensate for the dilution the Directed Issue entails, the Board of Directors of iZafe has also decided to issue warrants of series TO13B (same series as in the Directed Issue) to the Company, which then are allotted free of charge to the shareholders in the Company.

The record date to receive warrants of series TO13B has been set to December 23, 2022. Therefore, the last day of trading in the Company's share including the right to receive warrants is December 21, 2022, and the first day of trading in the Company's share excluding the right to receive warrants is December 22, 2022.

The Company's existing shareholders will receive one (1) free warrant of series TO13B for every two (2) shares held in the Company on the record date.

Terms and information regarding warrants of series TO13B

Each warrant of series TO13B gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company during the period from and including February 23, 2023, to and including March 8, 2023. The subscription price for shares of series B supported by warrants of series TO13B amounts to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the period from and including February 9, 2023, to and including February 22, 2023, however, the share's minimum quota value (currently SEK 0.20) and a maximum of SEK 0.30.

41,666,668 warrants of series TO13B are allotted to the investors in the Directed Issue and 76,890,165 warrants of series TO13B are allotted to the shareholders of the Company. In the event of full utilization of warrants of series TO13B, the Company can receive an additional maximum of approximately SEK 35.6 million, depending on the subscription price. If all of the Company's 118,556,833 issued warrants of series TO13B are exercised, the number of shares in the Company will increase by 118,556,833 shares, from 153,780,330 shares to 272,337,163 shares, and the share capital will increase by SEK 23,711,366.60, from SEK 30,756,066.00 to SEK 54,467,432.60. Which entails a total dilution for the Company's existing shareholders of approximately 43.53 percent of the numbers of shares and approximately 42.69 percent of the votes.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20

114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: [email protected]

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: [email protected]. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

