Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the Keysight S8704A+Protocol+Conformance+Toolset was used to submit the first verifications of 3GPP Release 16 (Rel-16) protocol conformance test cases for devices supporting the 5G E-UTRAN New Radio (NR) – Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) configuration for 5G NR non-standalone devices. The EN-DC configuration enables operators to use 4G (E-UTRAN) and 5G (NR) network resources simultaneously.

The test cases, submitted for verification to 3GPP RAN5, allow chipset and device vendors to verify functionality related to the Multi-Radio Dual Connectivity (MR-DC) and NR Carrier Aggregation (CA) Enhancements defined in Rel-16. Implementing Rel-16 improves 5G network coverage, capacity, security, and latency, as well as 5G device power consumption, mobility, and reliability. The industry milestone verifications ensure protocol compatibility against the Rel-16 standards and accelerate the verification of designs supporting Rel-16 features by device vendors.

Keysight’s S8704A Protocol Conformance Toolset enables users to verify the protocol signaling implementation of a design and confirm compliance to 3GPP 5G specifications. This toolset is part of the Keysight’s suite of 5G+Network+Emulation+Solutions, which uses the UXM+5G+Wireless+Test+Platform to address the device development workflow from early design through acceptance and manufacturing.

Muthu Kumaran, General Manager of Keysight's Device Validation Solutions business, said: “The industry needs this early availability of 3GPP 5G NR test cases for Rel-16 to accelerate the introduction of designs for smart factory, autonomous vehicle, and smart city applications. Keysight continues to reinforce technical leadership by being first to submit test cases to 3GPP RAN5, a working group within 3GPP that is focused on the specification of conformance testing at the radio interface for user equipment.”

