VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)( FRA:8I7, Financial) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaborative research partnership focused on the development of wearable biosensors with Dr. Amanda Clifford at the University of British Columbia.

Dr. Clifford is a researcher and Assistant Professor at the UBC Department of Materials Engineering. She holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree and Ph.D. from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at McMaster University. Dr. Clifford's expertise and current research focuses on the development of advanced materials for wearable healthcare monitoring and functional biointerfaces.

This collaboration will explore combining Gemina's promising biorecognition technology with Dr. Clifford's novel functional materials to enable portable, wearable, non-invasive, and continuous physiological monitoring. The goal of this initial research project is to conduct an initial proof of concept study, to validate that the two technologies can be successfully integrated. It is a programme of work that lays the foundations for new types of diagnostic devices, including miniaturized, flexible, electronic devices that can be worn in the mouth for continuous saliva-based testing and reporting.

"Gemina's proprietary chemistry has consistently proven to be a highly effective and dynamic platform that allows for the development of best in class diagnostics for both medical and personal wellness point of care applications," stated Gemina CTO Robert Greene. "Our vision for highly functionalized, next generation biosensing is shared by Dr. Clifford. Her scientific acumen and current research program are a perfect match with our chemistry, and I am extremely excited to see what we can accomplish together over the next year."

Brian Firth, Gemina CEO commented, "The Gemina team is really pleased to be working with such an exciting scientist at the outset of her career. Dr. Clifford is doing inspiring work creating next generation architectures of sensing applications for human health and wellbeing. This collaboration is a clear indication of the powerful potential of transformative chemistry, coupled with exciting new biosensing devices."

Dr. Clifford added, "As a research scientist, my goal is to be able to translate new scientific breakthroughs into real world applications that help solve real problems. One of the great strengths of Gemina's chemistry is that it can quickly and flexibly generate new prototype applications, which is a natural fit with my highly translational research program. I am really looking forward to seeing the first results of this work early in 2023."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

John Davies

CEO

Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

About Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company with a transformative, patented, proprietary chemistry that powers next-generation testing platforms for a wide range of pathogens that affect human health and wellness. Our technology drives testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered. Our development pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, influenza and other viruses. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include statements regarding the anticipated terms of any proposed transaction or engagement. Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Furthermore, the Company is presently unable to fully quantify the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic will have on its operations and recognizes that certain eventualities may affect planned or assumed performance moving forward. As such, any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

For more information regrading the Company, please contact:

Brian Firth, CEO

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/732412/Gemina-Labs-Announces-Research-Collaboration-on-Next-Generation-Biosensors



