NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Accenture's goal is to create 360° value for its clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. The company's reporting captures how Accenture delivers unique value across six vital dimensions and offers a comprehensive view of its financial and environmental, social and governance (ESG) measures, and its goals, progress and performance for each.

Accenture published its first full 360° Value Report for fiscal 2022 in tandem with an enhanced, online 360° Value Reporting Experience, which now provides customizable reports that can be tailored to the needs of the user. Because Accenture believes that transparency builds trust and helps us all make more progress, the company has enhanced this experience, which presents all its financial and ESG data and reporting in one place and makes it easy for investors, recruits, people, and clients to use.

Click here to explore Accenture's enhanced 360° Value Reporting Experience.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Accenture on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Accenture

Website: profiles/accenture

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Accenture

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/732426/Accenture-Delivers-360-Value-Everywhere



