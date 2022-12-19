NetDragon Subsidiary JumpStart Successfully Launches New Match-3 Game, Neopets: Faerie's Hope

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2022

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that Neopets, Inc, owned by one of its overseas subsidiaries JumpStart Games, Inc. successfully launched their highly anticipated Match-3 game, Neopets: Faerie's Hope. Neopets fans in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany can dive into a captivating Neopian world full of intriguing characters, daring adventures, and compelling storylines.

Set in the enchanting world of Neopia, Neopets: Faerie's Hope offers players a chance to build their own slice of New Faerieland while they venture on a magical journey to help the lost Light Faerie find their way. Importantly, with thousands of exciting Match-3 puzzles at their fingertips, players can solve dynamic puzzles, construct, and decorate a unique home in Faerieland, meet new Neopian characters, and reunite with some classic Neopets heroes!

"We're thrilled to announce this launch," said Jim Czulewicz, CEO, JumpStart Games. "Faerie's Hope is the perfect translation of Neopets to mobile: engaging gameplay, decoration and customization features, and integration with classic Neopets storylines and characters. We wanted to create a game for Neopians that will ensure they never want to leave New Faerieland."

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring best-in-class blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

About Neopets

JumpStart® Games is the leader in creating interactive family experiences that enrich, entertain and educate. For over 20 years, Jumpstart Games has produced high quality products that are engaging, social, creative, and, most importantly, fun! JumpStart builds mobile, web and console games and experiences under its flagship brands - JumpStart®, Jumpstart Academy®, School of Dragons®, Neopets® and Math Blaster®. JumpStarts' dedication to providing positive, safe, and enriching experiences has earned it the trust of millions of teachers, parents, and respected organizations such as Common Sense Media and The National Parenting Center.

JumpStart is a subsidiary of NetDragon, a global leader in building internet communities, and is based in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.jumpstart.com.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Maggie Zhou
Senior Director of Investor Relations
Tel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8390 2825
Email: [email protected]
Website: ir.netdragon.com

