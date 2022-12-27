West Palm Beach, Florida, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenLocker, Inc, a subsidiary of OpenLocker Holdings Inc., (“OpenLocker” or the “Company” OLKR) is pleased to announce the launch of the Maddy Baddyz fan community at the University of Wisconsin. OpenLocker will create collectibles and digital access passes which unlock access to Maddy Baddyz member privileges. The first limited edition series of digital collectibles will feature the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) of members of the Men’s Basketball team including Chucky Hepburn, who received Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors for the 2021-2022 season. The Company uses blockchain technology to provide fans with proof of ownership to deliver exclusive gear, autographed physical collectibles and additional privileges including in person experiences and exciting rewards programs.



OpenLocker connects the digital and the physical world by offering real world utility including access to VIP events and rewards in partnership with local, regional and national merchants. University of Wisconsin Fans will be able to claim a free digital collectible on the OpenLocker platform to join the Maddy Baddyz community. Once verified, community members may purchase unique Maddy Baddyz physical collectibles featuring their favorite student-athletes and participate in challenges to unlock even more utility. Each limited-edition platinum card, a wallet-sized, metal collectible card, is hand-signed by the athlete and features the digital art on one side and QR code on the back which directs to the online community portal.

To fulfill its mission of putting the athlete first in this new era of NIL, OpenLocker pays athletes a majority of the revenue generated from sales of their physical collectibles and experiences. Athletes also have the opportunity to customize experiences and engage with fans to grow their NIL earnings.

OpenLocker also designs Maddy Baddyz avatar picture for proof (PFP) digital collectibles in the likeness of each of the student-athletes. Only two PFPs are recorded on the blockchain with ownership rights of one collectible given to the athlete. The other one will be available with the purchase of a one-of-a-kind autographed physical collectible and in person experience with the athlete.

“I’m really excited to work with OpenLocker to take advantage of this NIL opportunity on a personal level and with the rest of the team. I think Wisconsin fans are going to love the collectibles and chance to win cool rewards and experiences.” said Chucky Hepburn.

Brian Klatsky, founder of OpenLocker, said “We look forward to offering the Wisconsin fan base a next generation club that delivers everything a fan could want: autographed collectibles, experiences and real world rewards. It’s also a pleasure to work with talented athletes who want to be a part of something special both on and off the court.”

For further information and to be a part of Maddy Baddyz please go to www.maddybaddyz.io to sign up for updates.

About OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

Openlocker Holdings, Inc.’s subsidiary OpenLocker operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. OpenLocker builds highly engaged fan communities on the Blockchain primarily for colleges and universities using student-athletes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opening the door to countless revenue opportunities that previously did not exist. OpenLocker increases engagement among fans, athletes and brands through digital and physical collectibles and provides unique user utility, perks and experiences. Openlocker is delivering digital loyalty and spearheading the future of marketing.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information visit: www.openlockerholdings.io.

