Varonis' Cloud-Hosted Data Security Platform Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

1 hours ago
Varonis earns the industry's "gold standard" for security, confidentiality, availability, privacy, and processing integrity

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. ( VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced that the cloud-hosted version of the company's flagship data security platform successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC®) 2 Type II compliance audit. The audit verifies that Varonis' SaaS offering meets rigorous standards for data security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy.

"We are pleased to announce that our flagship Data Security Platform has successfully met the requirements for SOC 2 compliance," says Varonis CISO Guy Shamilov. "At Varonis, we are committed to meeting rigorous security standards for our products because the safety and security of our customer's cloud data is of the utmost importance to us. The audit further enhances our compliance program, which already includes ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27017:2015, ISO 27018:2019, ISO 27701:2019, CSA Star Level 1, and NIAP Common Criteria certifications."

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 compliance is widely considered to be the gold standard for security, confidentiality, availability, privacy, and processing integrity.

KPMG performed the audit, which included a review of Varonis' security control objectives, activities, and operating effectiveness against the AICPA's Security Trust Service Criteria.

Varonis customers, prospects, and partners can receive the Varonis Data Security Platform SOC 2 Report upon request — ask your sales team for details. The SOC 3 Report, a high-level overview, is available on the Varonis website.

About Varonis
Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, and education sectors.

