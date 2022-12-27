Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers,” NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced the return of Dr. Pat Carroll as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Carroll rejoins Hims & Hers to redouble the company’s focused clinical operations, which ensure every consumer on the platform receives the highest-quality care.

Dr. Carroll is a seasoned clinician leader who has spent the past three decades pioneering transformative, clinically excellent experiences in the healthcare industry. Previously serving as the company’s first Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Carroll helped shape Hims & Hers’ mission to expand access to safe and effective treatment – often for highly stigmatized conditions.

“Dr. Carroll has been a key member of the Hims & Hers team since 2019, and we could not be more excited to welcome him back into this operating role,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO of Hims & Hers. “As we’ve grown rapidly this past year, both Dr. Carroll and I have been incredibly energized by the investments we’re making to bring proprietary products to market that offer truly personalized healthcare and wellness solutions. We see the incredible impact these treatment options can have as we continue to rapidly grow our subscriber base with an accessible platform that reimagines the consumer healthcare experience. Dr. Carroll’s strategic mind, knowledge of Hims & Hers, and deep expertise across the medical field will be a key asset as we continue to execute on our vision.”

“I’ve always seen the transformational power in what Hims & Hers is building. It’s why I joined the company in 2019 and joined the Board this past year,” said Dr. Pat Carroll, Chief Medical Officer at Hims & Hers. “What’s compelling me to come back as Chief Medical Officer is the pace of this transformation and the rapid expansion of the company’s impact. Hims & Hers is nearing one million subscriptions, designing and innovating personalized treatment options that are available nowhere else, and continuing to grow a technology-first platform that is making care accessible in a way it was never before. The company is distinctive in its approach and growth, and is on a trajectory like few others.”

Before joining the Hims & Hers board of directors in January, Dr. Carroll became the company’s first Chief Medical Officer in 2019 after serving in the same role at Walgreens. He has also been a Chief Medical Officer at several provider organizations over the last decade and sits on the board of directors at leading health system ChristianaCare. A graduate of Dartmouth Medical School, Dr. Carroll completed his Family Practice residency at Middlesex Memorial Hospital at the University of Connecticut.

With his unmatched experience helping healthcare organizations scale exceptional clinical operations and teams, Dr. Carroll returns to Hims & Hers amid unprecedented growth. Recently, the company reported+its+strongest+quarterly+earnings to date, recording 170,000 new subscriptions for total subscriptions of nearly one million. Revenue rose 95% year-over-year to $144.8 million, representing its third quarter of more than $100 million in revenue.

Dr. Carroll’s announcement as Chief Medical Officer follows another high-profile executive appointment for Hims & Hers. Earlier this month, the company announced its first-ever Chief Pharmacy Officer, Dr. Scott Knoer.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a consumer-first platform transforming the way customers fulfill their health and wellness needs. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile apps, consumers can access a range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

