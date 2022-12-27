Citi Velocity, Citi’s flagship platform for institutional clients, has been ranked no. 1 for Web-Based Analytics in Institutional Investor’s 2022 Global+Fixed+Income+Research+Poll for the fourth consecutive year.

“Citi Velocity is one of the most widely respected client portals for content, data, analytics, and trading in our industry. We are proud of the platform and its continued evolution. With an ever-changing market landscape, we will remain proactive in our efforts to be at the forefront of the industry and deliver the best of Citi to our clients," said Cris Rosenberg, Global Head of Citi Velocity.

Citi Velocity was also ranked no. 1 by the hedge fund client segment, portfolio managers, analysts, senior management and economists/strategists.

Client views of webcasts rose by 51% in 2022 YTD, following two years of double-digit growth. In 2022 to date, more than 200,000 clients and 60,000 colleagues looked to Citi Velocity for responsive data & digital content.

Citi Velocity saw a 45% increase in inflation-related data consumption, having offered 1,000+ pieces of Citi Research, desk commentary, webcasts, and videos focused on inflation.

Citi Velocity offers electronic access to Citi's capital markets services across equities, futures, foreign exchange, emerging markets, rates, credit, commodities, securitization, municipals, prime and research. Through the platform, clients have access to trading desk commentary, cross-asset market research, proprietary data, analytics, exclusive content and more.

