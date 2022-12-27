Fast Track improves the speed and frequency of communication with FDA, potentially leading to earlier drug approval and access by patients.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its monoclonal antibody candidate, EB05. Approval of the company's application follows favorable Phase 2 results from an international Phase 2/3 study of EB05 in hospitalized Covid-19 patients with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), a severe form of respiratory failure characterized by widespread inflammatory injury to the lungs.

The Fast Track program provides Edesa with the opportunity for more frequent communication with the agency to discuss the development path for EB05 as a treatment for ARDS in critically ill Covid-19 patients. Investigational drugs that receive Fast Track designation are also eligible for rolling review of their marketing application as well as potential pathways for accelerated regulatory approval. To receive this designation, drug candidates must both treat a serious disease and have non-clinical or clinical data that demonstrate the potential to address an unmet medical need.

Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa, said that FDA's decision is a significant development milestone for the company. "Fast Track designation provides additional validation of EB05's potential to address a significant unmet need in hospitalized patients with ARDS," said Dr. Nijhawan. "The Fast Track designation will facilitate our interactions with the FDA and will also allow for faster review and approval upon successful completion of a Phase 3 development program."

Edesa recently reported that Phase 2 results offered statistically significant evidence of EB05's ability to reduce death in the most critically ill hospitalized Covid-19 patients. Among the results, critically ill hospitalized Covid-19 patients given EB05 plus standard of care treatment had an 84% reduction in the risk of dying when compared to placebo plus standard of care at 28 days.

About EB05

EB05 is a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) signaling - an important mediator of inflammation responsible for acute lung injury that has been shown to be activated by SARS-CoV2, SARS-CoV1 and Influenza viruses.

About Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

ARDS involves an exaggerated immune response leading to inflammation and injury to the lungs that prevents the lungs from oxygenating blood and ultimately deprives the body of oxygen. For moderate to severe cases, there are currently few meaningful treatments, other than supplemental oxygen and mechanical ventilation, and patients suffer high mortality rates. In addition to virus-induced pneumonia, ARDS can be caused by smoke/chemical inhalation, sepsis, chest injury and other causes. Prior to Covid-19, ARDS accounted for 10% of intensive care unit admissions, representing more than 3 million patients globally each year.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ARDS Clinical Program

EB05, a novel monoclonal antibody targeting Toll-like Receptor 4 (TLR4) as a critical care therapy for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) - Phase 3: Enrolling

EB05 inhibits signaling through TLR4 - a key pattern recognition receptor involved in the activation of the innate immune system. Excessive TLR4 pathway activation can be pathological and has been linked to various inflammatory conditions, including viral-mediated acute lung injury.

Contact Dermatitis Clinical Program

EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that inhibits secretory phospholipase 2 (sPLA2) as a treatment for the symptoms of chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD) - Phase 2b : Fully Enrolled.

EB01 exerts its anti-inflammatory activity through the inhibition of sPLA2 pro-inflammatory enzymes. The sPLA2 enzyme family plays a key role in initiating inflammation associated with numerous diseases. By targeting sPLA2 with enzyme inhibitors - at the inception of inflammation rather than after inflammation has occurred - Edesa believes that drugs based on this technology could provide a powerful anti-inflammatory therapeutic strategy for treating diverse inflammatory/allergic conditions. EB01 has demonstrated efficacy for the treatment of ACD in two previous clinical trials.

Edesa Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements related to: the company's belief that EB05 could regulate the overactive and dysfunctional immune response associated with ARDS; the company's belief in the broad potential life-saving impact of its EB05 monoclonal antibody candidate; the FDA's Fast Track program's ability to get new drugs to market earlier; the company's ability or intention to have more frequent communication with FDA regarding the development path of EB05; the eligibility for EB05 to receive rolling review of a future potential marketing application or accelerated regulatory approval; the company's belief that EB05 has the potential to address a significant unmet need in hospitalized patients with severe disease, and that Fast Track designation for EB05 will facilitate its interactions with the FDA and will also allow for faster review and approval upon successful completion of a Phase 3 development program; and the company's timing and plans regarding its clinical studies in general. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include: the ability of Edesa to obtain regulatory approval for or successfully commercialize any of its product candidates, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund Edesa's operations may not be available or may be available on terms that are not commercially favorable to Edesa, the risk that Edesa's product candidates may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical trials, the risk that Edesa fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, Edesa's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings, and the impacts of public health crises, such as COVID-19. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to Edesa's business, please refer to Edesa's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Edesa assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Contacts

Gary Koppenjan

Edesa Biotech, Inc.

(805) 488-2800 ext. 150

[email protected]

SOURCE: Edesa Biotech

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/732460/FDA-Grants-Fast-Track-to-Edesa-Biotechs-ARDS-Drug-Candidate



