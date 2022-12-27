November 2022 Highlights (in USD):

Confirmed Customer Orders: $5,874,535.

Confirmed Sales Orders: 184.

New Customer Conversions: 46.

Total Throughput of 21,728,174 million cans.

Decoration Throughput: 3,097,652 cans.

Filling Throughput: 2,223,805 cans.

Brokering Throughput: 14,427,812 cans.

Plant Utilization: 26%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. ( TSXV:CANS, Financial)(OTCQB:WLDPF)("Wildpack" or the"Company") a U.S. national beverage co-packer and packaging supplier focused on the aluminum can format, today announces new monthly records for confirmed customer orders of $5,874,535, total throughput of 21,728,174 cans, filling throughput record of 2,223,805 cans, and brokering throughput of 14,426,812 can and can equivalents.

"Wildpack's monthly numbers continue to prove that the increasing ramp in sales and production levels continues to build," commented Mitch Barnard, Chief Executive Officer. "Wildpack is attracting new customers, improving facilities, and modernizing our platform. Three consecutive record months of customer confirmed orders and improving plant utilization are compelling key indicators for the health of Wildpack."

Operations Update

In November 2022, Wildpack's confirmed customer order and filling throughput records were accompanied by a 37% month-over-month improvement in plant utilization to 26%. The total utilization of 26% represents Wildpack's second highest month of 2022. Record customer confirmed orders of $5.9 million was driven by higher per order average sales, and 46 new customer conversions, Wildpack's second highest conversion total in the year.

Wildpack's November's throughput of 21.7 million cans was driven by records in both filling and brokering throughput. The Filling division had throughput of 2.2 million cans, the Brokering division had 14.4 million equivalent 12-ounce cans brokered. The Decorating and Printing divisions, while not records, had strong throughput of 3.1 million cans and 2 million sleeves respectively. Wildpack maintained quality assurance yields above 90% for the month across all production lines.

Wildpack also announced the addition of a long-term partnership with Woodstream (see: Press Release dated November 3, 2022) representing the intersection of mutual sustainability commitments, a new entrant to the aluminum can format and a diversification and cross-seasonal change in Wildpack's customer base.

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of six facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Longmont, Colorado; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021, and on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol "WLDPF" on February 23, 2022.

