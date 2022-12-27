The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust ( NYSE:GDV, Financial) (the “Fund”) announces total distributions for 2022 of $1.41 per share. This includes $0.11 monthly distributions totaling $1.32 per share, and an additional distribution of $0.09 per share, which represents the substantial net realized capital gains from the holdings of the Fund. The additional cash distribution of $0.09 per share is payable on January 6, 2023 to common shareholders of record on December 30, 2022.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:

Carter Austin

(914) 921-5475

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $2.5 billion in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on dividends and income. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

NYSE – GDV

CUSIP – 36242H104

