HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events and Roberts Communications Network (RCN) have announced a comprehensive satellite broadcast distribution agreement to deliver world-class entertainment to movie theaters across North America.

Fathom Events is the recognized leader in event cinema and one of the top ten distributors of content to cinemas in the United States. Fathom Events delivers a wide variety of both live and pre-recorded content, including performances from The Metropolitan Opera, classic film anniversaries, live sports, concerts and episodic content to more than 1,100 theaters.

"Delivering secure, reliable high-definition video and surround sound audio throughout our North American theater network is a critical component of our success," said Fathom Events SVP of Operations & Strategic Partnerships Lynne Schmidt. "As we were searching for a new broadcast distribution partner, it became readily apparent that Roberts Communications Network was the perfect fit for all of our needs, and we are very excited to work with them."

RCN, a leading worldwide video distribution and data communications services provider, recently moved into a state-of-the-art 10-acre broadcast facility in Henderson, Nevada, from where they will distribute Fathom Events' content via satellite throughout North America.

"We take pride in delivering high-quality, low-latency, reliable, secure video around the globe, whether it be via satellite, fiber, or internet," said RCN President and CEO Todd Roberts. "Fathom Events is a renowned entertainment provider with rigorous distribution standards, and we are very happy to add their world-class content to our network and work with them to achieve all their goals in the future."

A list of all upcoming Fathom Events broadcasts can be found on their website, www.fathomevents.com.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Roberts Communications Network (RCN)

Since its inception in 1998, Roberts Communications Network, LLC ("RCN") has been the leading worldwide video distribution and wagering data communications services provider for the racing industry, among others, operating a fully secure, redundant satellite, fiber, and internet network.

With 2,861 reception nodes between our satellite, fiber, and internet platforms, reaching six continents and 33 countries, RCN sets itself apart by offering unparalleled network service offerings to customers. RCN architects and provides customers with all the necessary hardware, software, bandwidth, and services to provide a wide range of content distribution and video production services.

Unparalleled reliability and redundancy are RCN's calling card, with separate fiber, satellite, and internet paths from almost every location on its vast network, all monitored 24/7/365 at the centralized Network Operations Center.

In 2021, RCN moved into a brand new, state-of-the-art 10-acre communications headquarters, complete with satellite teleport and data center connectivity, that has greatly increased the company's capabilities and allows for an unprecedented expansion of service offerings across all industries.

SOURCE Fathom Events

