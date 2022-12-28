Sekur Private Data Ltd. Cancels Stock Options

21 minutes ago
TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (

OTCQX:SWISF, Financial)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, would like to announce that the Company has canceled 16,540,000 options held by management and insiders of the Company.

The Company has filed with the CSE on December 13 2022 a Notice of Cancellation of Stock Options.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.
Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, and secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery and document management. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

On behalf of Management
SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.
Alain Ghiai
President and Chief Executive Officer
+1.416.644.8690
[email protected]

For more information, please contact Sekur Private Data at [email protected] or visit us at https://www.sekurprivatedata.com
For more information on Sekur visit us at: https://www.sekur.com.

Forward Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guaranteeing future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732692/Sekur-Private-Data-Ltd-Cancels-Stock-Options

img.ashx?id=732692

WRITTEN BY

