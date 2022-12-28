Well positioned and optimistic about the exploding Low Speed Vehicle Market in 2023



SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Tag Systems (“VTS or the “Company”) a wholly owned subsidiary of DSG Global, Inc. ( DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”), is issuing a statement of optimism for the Golf Cart and LSV markets in 2023 entering after a year of strategic acquisitions, new product development, and an 8-figure order book.

Markets and Markets predicts the Low-Speed Vehicle (LSV) market is projected to grow from USD 8.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 14.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2%. LSV’s are 4 wheeled vehicles with a maximum speed of typically about 25 mph (40 kmh). Long used primarily on golf course operations, use has expanded to neighborhood vehicles, delivery vehicles, industrial parks, college and university campuses, security patrols, hotels, amusement parks, airports, stadiums, and gated golf communities where LSV’s are not only preferred and in some cases mandated.

There is a confluence of factors driving this explosive growth. Demographically the population is aging and retiring. These new retirees have substantial disposable income, are environmentally conscious, and seeking to live in golf-oriented communities like the Villages in Florida or Peachtree City in Georgia. It is estimated there are over 100,000+ golf carts in the Villages alone and have also become a status symbol for residents. This bodes well for both consumer and commercial LSV products.

“We analyzed the market and made sure we had assembled a comprehensive suite of products to capitalize on both the commercial and consumer demand for LSV’s.” said Bob Silzer, CEO. “We made a strategic acquisition for an iconic consumer cart brand that none of the incumbents can offer and also deliveries are available upon request. We made significant investments in new product development of our own integrated GPS Management enabled Fleet Carts and will be debuting the truly revolutionary SR1 single rider cart at the upcoming PGA show in Orlando that has been engineered from scratch to address the holy grail of the golf industry; pace of play.” continued Silzer.

The outlook for 2023 will be innovative and disruptive in the marketplace and to facilitate growth Vantage Tag is adding 125 new dealers to the network and ongoing new members to the sales team.

Just some of the company 2022 highlights for the company:

In January of 2022 Vantage Tag’s parent company DSG Global acquired the exclusive world-wide rights to sell and distribute the full line-up of legendary Carroll Shelby high-performance golf carts and E-bikes for the consumer and golf community markets.

Building on the success of their industry leading GPS Fleet Management System, the company is introducing a collection of integrated Fleet Carts aimed at disrupting the incumbent offerings with rich feature sets and attractive price point led by the flagship V-Club.

The “Hero” of the PGA Show will be the newly designed SR1 Single Rider Golf Cart. Designed to solve the operator’s biggest issue of pace of play (POP), the SR1 capitalizes on lessons from the pandemic that documented when there is only one rider per cart the result is decreasing POP and increased rounds for the golf course. The SR1 features the latest technology with integrated GPS Management System, High-Definition display for critical golfer information and messaging, is lighter and easier on the course, and wrapped in a true revenue share model that does not require up front capital investment from the operator.

“I am truly excited about our new product offerings.” commented Pat Parenti, Sr. VP of Global Sales. “We are coming off a great year of sales with over $12,500,000 in orders in hand. The addition of the Shelby line-up, the new V-Club Fleet Cart, and the SR1 gives us the most complete suite of solutions in the industry. If it requires movement on a golf course or LSV community, we have an innovative answer.” added Parenti.

With such an impressive line up of new products and improvements to the legacy GPS Fleet Management System such as a brand new 10” HD display screen for golfer information the company has retained renowned branding firm Polish Your Image Marketing to launch new product sites and messaging package that will cement Vantage Tag’s leadership position.

The full roster of innovative products will be on display at booth 3433 in Orlando at the PGA Show January 24-27 where 2 fully loaded V-Club Fleet Carts will be given away to celebrate the launch.

About DSG Global

DSG Global was founded over 12 years ago by the team that were one of the original pioneers of the GPS Golf Fleet Management industry.

The company has two distinct brands to deliver on the explosive opportunities in the LSV & HSV markets. Liteborne Motor Company will address the HSV market with the new Aurium SEV (Sport Electric Vehicle) and many other vehicles in the pipeline including buses and commercial vehicles.

The LSV market will be supported and expanded by the established Vantage Tag Systems brand building on the 12-year track record of innovation in the marketspace with a comprehensive product line-up of GPS Fleet Management integrated carts for golf operators, to the legendary Shelby golf carts, multi-passenger carts, Shelby e-bikes, for consumers and designated golf communities.

Additional information is available at https://dsgtglobal.com/

About Vantage Tag Systems

Our products are trusted by hundreds of golf operators around the world to manage their critical fleet assets with industry leading GPS Fleet Management technology. Under the Vantage TAG brand, we are the people behind many of the innovations that operators now rely on, and golfers expect.

We are expanding our 25 years of fleet management experience by introducing our own line of carts under the recognized Vantage Tag brand. Integrated with our renowned GPS Fleet Management System the Vantage V-Club cart is a combination of advanced hardware/software creating the most complete and best value Cart/Management Software solution on the market.

As the Vantage Tag solution line-up evolves, we are adding complementary brands to the portfolio for consumer and commercial purchase. The most recent of which is the opportunity to market the legendary “Shelby” Golf Carts and “Shelby” E-Bikes to the North American golf community market such as the Villages in Florida and Peachtree City in Georgia where low speed electric vehicles are the primary mode of transportation and a status symbol.

Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

