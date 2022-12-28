DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS ( DZSI), a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions, today announced that it has expanded its longstanding partnership by renewing its strategic collaboration agreement with TalkTalk Group, the UK’s leading value for money consumer and B2B telecoms provider. The agreement enables TalkTalk to optimize broadband quality of experience for a large number of its direct and wholesale residential subscribers and business customers and improve efficiencies by leveraging market-leading DZS CloudCheck® and Expresse® Cloud EDGE software solutions.

“To optimize the customer experience in the highly competitive UK broadband services market, we have focused on maximizing end-to-end service quality for our direct and wholesale customers with DZS Cloud EDGE software solutions,” said Phil Haslam, CTO, TalkTalk. “CloudCheck and Expresse allow us to monitor, score and optimize our customers’ connectivity experience, both in and to the home. In addition, the DZS solutions help us to reduce call escalations, minimize unnecessary equipment replacements and shorten average call handling times.”

“TalkTalk has been a pioneer in the UK with its focus on customer experience and broadband service value - the DZS team is proud to have been a key partner in the realization of this innovative challenger brand across the nation,” said Andrew Bender, CTO, DZS. “As we build upon our strategic partnership, we look forward to working with TalkTalk to find new ways to maximize their service quality and streamline their operations through the application of DZS technology.”

Miguel Alonso, Chief Product Officer, DZS, added, “DZS is committed to helping our customers transform their networks and their business models, leveraging the DZS Cloud EDGE AI-enabled solutions to disrupt and win in today’s markets and stay ahead into the future by creating the ultimate subscriber experience.”

DZS Cloud EDGE solutions enable the ultimate broadband experience through advanced, standards-based network orchestration and predictive, proactive connectivity optimization that enhance subscriber experiences from their on-premises connected devices across the last mile to the network and subscriber edge. In addition to being standards-based, DZS solutions have proven multi-vendor interoperability, and can be managed and orchestrated readily alongside other third-party solutions.

Industry-leading DZS Cloud EDGE solutions leveraged by TalkTalk include:

CloudCheck : offers complete end-to-end visibility, optimization and reporting of subscriber networks, from the broadband service to its WiFi connection to every device in the home and business.

: offers complete end-to-end visibility, optimization and reporting of subscriber networks, from the broadband service to its WiFi connection to every device in the home and business. Expresse: enables the ability to monitor, identify, diagnose and fix network problems using the latest in AI-based automated intelligence software capabilities.

For more information on DZS solutions, visit https://dzsi.com.

