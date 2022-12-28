The PTAB Denies Institution of All Four IPR Petitions by Google; To Date VoIP-Pal.com Has Successfully Defeated 16 IPR Challenges Against 8 of its Patents by Google, Apple, AT&T and Unified Patents

Author's Avatar
Tiesvg
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The company announces the passing of former Chairman and CEO Dr. Thomas E. Sawyer

WACO, Texas, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) ( VPLM) is very pleased to announce that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) has denied institution of all four petitions for Inter Partes Review (IPR) filed by Google against the Company's two Mobile Gateway Patents. On December 19, 2022, IPR2022-01072, and IPR2022-01073, filed against Patent No. 8,630,234; and IPR2022-01074, and IPR2022-01075, filed against Patent No. 10,880,721 were denied institution by the PTAB.

To date, VoIP-Pal has successfully defeated 16 IPR challenges filed against 8 different patents by four companies, Unified Patents, Apple, AT&T, and now Google. These most recent decisions from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board will be posted on the Company’s website www.voip-pal.com.

CEO Emil Malak, said, “Once again our patents have stood on their technical merits. We began the litigation process in February 2016 and recognize it has been a long road. We appreciate the support of our shareholders as we continue to work hard in pursuing a fair resolution. As I have always said, Patience is a virtue.”

Additionally, it is with a heavy heart that VoIP-Pal announces the passing of its former Chairman and CEO, Dr. Thomas E. Sawyer. Dr. Sawyer passed away peacefully in his home in Utah on December 18th following a long illness.

Mr. Malak said, “Tom was my dear friend of many years. He was a patriotic American who served directly under four U.S. Presidents, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush. He worked valiantly during his tenures with Digifonica and VoIP-Pal, and we will always be in his debt. God bless his family at this time and may he rest in peace.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.
VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation ( VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

Corporate Website:www.voip-pal.com
IR inquiries:[email protected]
IR Contact: Rich Inza(954) 495-4600
ti?nf=ODcxODI4MiM1MzIzOTkyIzIwODA2OTQ=
Voip-Pal-Com-Inc-.png

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.